The Rust force wipe for May 2025 is almost here. The latest update is going to be quite fancy, as it provides players with an opportunity to explore a brand-new biome and numerous other additions in the game. The May update is one of the largest that the game has seen, and the primary focus is, of course, the Jungle biome, which has been in development for the past year.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust force wipe countdown for May 2025. Read below to know more.

Rust force wipe countdown (May 2025)

Like every other Rust update, the latest force wipe will go live for all regions on the first Thursday of the upcoming month, i.e., May 1, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 7 pm GMT/ 11:30 pm IST.

Players can expect a synchronised launch across all regions, and prior to the update going live, we also believe that players should be wary of all official and community servers going offline. Rust features both developer, and community-based servers, and the server owners will take them down to incorporate all the additions brought forth by the latest update.

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) May 1, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) May 1, 2025, at 12 pm Central Time (CT) May 1, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) May 1, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 1, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET) May 1, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 1, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) May 2, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) May 2, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 2, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) May 2, 2025, at 6 am

What's coming with the latest Rust force wipe?

The biggest and most attractive addition of the Rust May update is the Jungle Biome. It will feature a new environment, and alongside it, the addition of new flora, fauna, weapons, and means of transportation in the game.

Players can expect the release of tigers, bears, snakes, and even alligators with the debut of the Jungle Biome. As for the new weapons, we believe Tier-1 weaponry, such as the Boomerang and the Blowpipe, will be added with the latest update.

Last but not least, players might be wondering what the newest means of transportation might possibly be in the Jungle Biome. Well, it's not a car or a bike, but rather, long dangling vines that will allow you to swing across the entirety of the biome through its thick tree line.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust force wipe for May 2025. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

