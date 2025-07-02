Rust July force wipe countdown (2025)

The Rust July force wipe is right around the corner, and fans will surely be excited for the latest update. The upcoming force wipe will bring major quality-of-life changes to the title, providing players with ease of navigation when it comes to sorting items in their bases, and much more.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust July force wipe countdown and what players can expect from it.

Rust July force wipe countdown for all regions

The upcoming Rust force wipe will go live for all regions on July 3, 2025, at 11 am PT/7 pm UTC/11:30 pm IST. Players can expect a short downtime across all official and community servers that will be opting in for the latest update.

Ad

Trending

Here's a detailed breakdown of the release dates and times for the upcoming force wipe:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) July 3, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) July 3, 2025, at 12 pm Central Time (CT) July 3, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) July 3, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) July 3, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET) July 3, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) July 3, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) July 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) July 4, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) July 4, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 4, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) July 4, 2025, at 6 am

Ad

Ad

Read more: Rust patch notes (June 5, 2025): Bee catapult bomb, silencer nerfs, monument updates, and more

What can we expect from the Rust July force wipe?

The Rust July update will begin by wiping out all maps across different servers in the game. Furthermore, players' progression across different maps will also be erased. As the latest force wipe goes live, players will have to start from scratch and build their empire on their preferred official and community servers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The game will further incorporate quality-of-life updates, such as item-snapping, which will allow for easier box and deployable placement within a base. This will enhance players' ability to maximize the use of space within their compact bases efficiently.

The Patrol Heli and the Team UI will see some major changes with the latest update. Beyond that, we are expecting the developers to also incorporate Legacy Wood walls and gates into the title.

Ad

Check out: Rust June update brings major changes to jungle biome

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More