Rust July force wipe countdown (2025)

The Rust July force wipe is right around the corner, and fans will surely be excited for the latest update. The upcoming force wipe will bring major quality-of-life changes to the title, providing players with ease of navigation when it comes to sorting items in their bases, and much more.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust July force wipe countdown and what players can expect from it.
Rust July force wipe countdown for all regions
The upcoming Rust force wipe will go live for all regions on July 3, 2025, at 11 am PT/7 pm UTC/11:30 pm IST. Players can expect a short downtime across all official and community servers that will be opting in for the latest update.
Here's a detailed breakdown of the release dates and times for the upcoming force wipe:
What can we expect from the Rust July force wipe?
The Rust July update will begin by wiping out all maps across different servers in the game. Furthermore, players' progression across different maps will also be erased. As the latest force wipe goes live, players will have to start from scratch and build their empire on their preferred official and community servers.
The game will further incorporate quality-of-life updates, such as item-snapping, which will allow for easier box and deployable placement within a base. This will enhance players' ability to maximize the use of space within their compact bases efficiently.
The Patrol Heli and the Team UI will see some major changes with the latest update. Beyond that, we are expecting the developers to also incorporate Legacy Wood walls and gates into the title.
