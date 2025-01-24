The Rust Lunar New Year update is here, and with it, Facepunch Studios has introduced a plethora of new content in the game. It must be noted that the additions made with this update do not affect the game's weapon or armor balance. The Lunar Year in 2025 is believed to be the Year of the Snake, and the developers have added numerous items based on that theme.

This article will provide a detailed overview of all the new additions made in the Rust Lunar New Year. Read below to know more.

Everything included in the Rust Lunar New Year update

This time around, the Year of the Snake brings players a ton of new cosmetic additions to Rust. Players can get their hands on the limited-time Lunar New Year collection for the title which includes items such as the Snake Mask, unique Wallpapers, Lunar Snake Poncho, and much more.

Lets explore the greatest highlights of this update in detail.

Snake Mask

The latest update brings forth the Snake Mask into Rust. Its a wearable headgear that players can get through the in-game store or the official Steam store for the title. It's an intricately designed snake headgear inspired by Chinese Mythology. It is believed to signify transformation and resilience.

The Snake Mask is currently priced at INR 465 (or equivalent local currency) in the Steam store. Once you purchase it, you have to craft it in-game.

Snake mask (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Wall Dividers

Wall dividers are a brand-new cosmetic addition to Rust. They allow players to configure the design of their bases and divide their interiors into sections. The Chinese Mythology-themed Wall Dividers are the first of their kind, and can help organize bases into different compartments. You can deploy these items by constructing wall frames within your base.

The Wall Divider pack currently costs INR 340 (or equivalent local currency) in the Steam Store.

Wall Dividers introduced in the Rust Lunar New Year update (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Lunar Wallpapers

A brand-new set of wallpapers is up for grabs. These have been crafted on the Rust Lunar New Year theme, and can a great addition to anyone's base.

The Lunar Wallpaper pack can be obtained through the in-game store, or the Steam Store for the title for INR 550 (or equivalent local currency).

Wallpapers in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

That's all there is to know about the major new additions in the Rust Lunar Year update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

