Sea of Thieves guide: How to get a Tome of Resurrection?

Sea of Thieves is a multiplayer pirate-based game released by Microsoft Studios in 2018. It contains various achievements you get for exploring its vast open world and discovering new lands, along with completing quests. These achievements and their trophies are called commendations in the Sea of Thieves, and some players strive to get each of these in the game.

Tome of Resurrection is an Ashen Tome. There are five iterations to it, the final one being Tome of Resurrection V. These Tomes are necessary for players to understand the Ashen Lords and to find the treasure they hide. These Ashen Tomes are essential for getting the commendation.

What is an Ashen Tome in Sea of Thieves?

Ashen Tomes are a specific category of valuable treasures known as Bilge Rats Treasure in Sea of Thieves. There have been several Ashen Tome sets—each containing five volumes:

Ashen Tomes of Curses

Ashen Tomes of Power

Ashen Tomes of Fire

Ashen Tomes of Resurrection

These tomes come in different versions and chapters and are typically locked inside Ashen Chests, which require Ashen Keys to unlock. The Tomes can be found buried in Ashen Guardians' Treasure Hunts.

It is worth noting that selling each Ashen Tome for the first time and completing each set of tomes will unlock the opportunity to purchase Ashen Dragon Set Cosmetics from the Outpost Shops. You can exchange any Ashen Tomes with the Bilge Rats at any Tavern and receive 10 Doubloons in return. Alternatively, you can sell them to the Reaper's Bones, earning both Doubloons and Reputation.

How to get the Tome of Resurrection?

The Tome of Resurrection is found inside Ashen Chest in Sea of Thieves. There are two ways to obtain these chests. Players can either purchase Ashen Chest Voyage from Bilge Rats near the Tavern. These cost about 50 Dubaloons to the players, and thus it is a fast but expensive way of getting the Tome of Resurrection. Another method players employ finding the Skeleton Orders of a Skeleton Lord or Ashen Guardian. They can be found throughout the Sea of Thieves on any island. Sail around, and you might see them taking a stroll, glowing red-orangish, and defeating them gives the chests.

A third way to obtain these Ashen Chests is by defeating the Kraken or Megalodon and collecting their drops. That would be much more difficult than defeating an Ashen Guardian or Skeleton Lord, but it also gives off other rewards so that players can try that.

Sometimes players can stumble across Ashen Ship wreckages, though that event highly depends on your chance.

Poll : 0 votes