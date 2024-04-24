Sea of Thieves Season 12: Release date, new skins, and more

The Sea of Thieves Season 12 update is almost upon us, bringing a fresh wave of content and exciting technical improvements to the beloved pirate title. Set to land on April 30, 2024, a recent update from the developers on their official social media handles has provided exciting information that is sure to hype up every player in this salty waters.

In this article, we'll explore the upcoming cosmetic upgrades and get a glimpse of other features on the horizon. Prepare to dive back into the world of Sea of Thieves in Season 12, and set sail with a hooting partner.

Sea of Thieves Season 12: Release date

Sea of Thieves Season 12 is all set to hit the high seas on April 30, 2024. As revealed in the Sea of Thieves 2024 preview event, this season promises to bring exciting new weapons to the game.

Pirates who have bought the Premium Plunder Pass and haven't completed it, now is the ideal time to hop back on into the game and quickly grind those levels. The Well-Travelled Trader ship set, which was a part of the Season 11 Plunder Pass, might never return to the game, so for players wanting to get their hands on this coveted item, the clock is ticking.

New skins in Sea of Thieves before Season 12

The Forsaken Ashes Heavy Sword and Rapier (Image via Rare)

Before the Season 12 launch, a game update is set to arrive on April 25, 2024. This update will drop the PlayStation 5 closed beta players with their promised rewards and will bring in the new skins and other pirate bling including:

Seared Forsaken Ashes Ship

Seared Forsaken Ashes Clothing Set

Forsaken Ashes Heavy Sword and Rapier

Refined Gold Speaking Trumpet, Cutlass, and Spyglass

Cartographer Tattoo

Sea of Thieves Season 12: Technical improvements

Sea of Thieves Season 12 addresses some of the more technical bugs that have existed in the game. With the new season, all players should see an improvement in their in-game actions,

The game update on April 25 will fix the issue that prevented players from accessing the wide range of regional data centers, causing players to connect to sub-optimal servers with an increased latency.

The update will also fix the issue where the shipwright supplies were not being delivered consistently.

Erratic shark movements will be brought under control.

Ship interactions not functioning after diving will be fixed.

Stability issues that notoriously threw Hazelnutbeard error for many pirates have been addressed.

The update should also bring improvements to the bucket registry, making scooping and bailing water much more consistent actions.

Hit-reg of weapons has been improved to allow the new weapons in Season 12 to have a smoother launch.

Also read: Sea of Thieves The Cookbook: Release date, how to buy, and more

Six-ship servers in Sea of Thieves

The Sea of Thieves PlayStation 5 closed beta was run on a new experimental feature — six-ship servers with a cap of 18 players. After the initial success of this endeavor, developers have rolled out this update and as of writing this article, Sea of Thieves has a six-ship server limit up and running. Productions Director Drew Stevens said:

"As always, we'll continue to monitor this in live, and look to increase the player limits unlocking more ship combinations on a server in future updates."

Sea of Thieves Season 12: New skins

Checkmate Collections in Sea of Thieves Season 12 (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves Season 12 will allow you to channel your inner Magnus Carlsen, with the new chess-themed ship set and player costume set. Season 12 brings in the Checkmate Ship Collection, the Checkmate Weapon Bundle, and the Checkmate Clothing Collection.

As the name suggests, these skins are black and white colored, with the sails resembling the checkered playground of chess that we all know.

Scrappy Weapon Pose emote set in Sea of Thieve Season 12 (Image via Rare)

The Sea of Thieves Season 12 update also brings in the new Scrappy Weapon Pose emote set, that promises to add a wacky undertone to your pirate flair in the game. It also features new weapons like the double-barrel pistol and the exciting new throwing knife, which is sure to be an addition to every PvP pirate's arsenal. These throwing knives can be picked up and re-used under certain circumstances as well.

Owls are finally here in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

And last but definitely not least, Season 12 brings in the beloved and long-awaited Owls as your pets. With these creatures of wisdom, perhaps you will use your newfound knowledge to do more hilarious (or fearsome) antics in the salty waters of the high seas.

