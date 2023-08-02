Should you join a Clan in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2, the online MMO first-person-shooter from Bungie, brings a ton of new things for millions of players to enjoy. Whether it's the challenging Raids, highly Competitive PvP, or completing a secret Quest, it has something for everyone. Although this game offers an exciting Solo experience with all of its content, playing it together as a fireteam makes it even better.

Joining a Clan in Destiny 2 offers a bunch of rewarding and unforgettable experiences that can improve your overall gameplay, develop companionships, and unlock numerous benefits. For example, completing a challenging Raid on its first day or going to the Lighthouse for the first time with your Clanmates.

In this article, we will go through all the benefits of joining a Clan in Destiny 2 and how it might improve your experience.

How to join Destiny 2 Clans and what benefits await you - Things you need to know

Create a Clan or join a Clan from the official Bungie website (image via Bungie)

Ensure you understand the meaning of Clan before learning the benefits of joining one and the edge it gives you in Destiny 2. In this game, Clans are nothing but a group where players can join to play together and progress as a fireteam.

If you don't have a Clan as of now and are considering joining one, make sure to either create your own or search for existing ones on the official Bungie website.

Suraya Hawthorne with the weekly clan bounties (Image via Bungie)

Joining a Clan provides multiple enticing advantages, and one of the most beneficial is Weekly Clan Engram. Guardians can earn these engrams up to four times for all Clan members by completing certain activities together, like Crucible, Nightfall, Raid, and Gambit.

This means even if you didn't partake in any of the activities, you could still obtain the rewards if your clanmates completed it with half of their fireteam comprised of other clan members.

Clan perks (Image via Bungie)

As Guardians have the Guardian rank system, Clans also have a leveling system that provides extra benefits on progress. Each Clan starts at level 1 and can be leveled to level 6. With each level up, Clans will unlock various perks and bonuses, including:

Level 1: No bonus.

Level 2: Increased public event rewards.

Level 3: After completing a clan vendor challenge, it'll provide an additional 5 Legendary shards.

Level 4: Completing a clan vendor challenge will award Enhancement Cores.

Level 5: Additional Trials reputation tokens by winning Trials matches with clanmates.

Level 6: Provides an additional weekly bounty for Hawthorne.

Conclusion

Even as a solo player, joining a clan in Destiny 2 is quite beneficial. It'll provide exclusive rewards and various perks as long as the clanmates are active and doing the weekly clan activities. However, if you want to experience teamwork and the joy of shared victories in your next end-game content, you should join a clan in Destiny 2.