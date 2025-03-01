Should you play The Quinfall?

Fans had high expectations from The Quinfall once it was made available on January 24, 2025. The developers, Vawraek Technology Inc., further fueled these expectations by promising an expansive open world, deep customization, and an engaging plot. Well, now that a little over a month has passed since its release, many are curious to find out if The Quinfall is worth playing. Let's dive into the details to find if this MMO stands up to its ambitious claims, shall we?

A rocky start due to server issues

The Quinfall was criticized during its release because of unstable servers. Players were frustrated with long queue times, sudden disconnections, and lag spikes. Vawraek Technology Inc. even blamed large-scale DDoS attacks for the server issues.

Nevertheless, the issue has been fixed, and the servers have remained stable since then. The developers also launched additional servers across Europe, America, and Asia for better stability. Hence, from the looks of it, the devs are doing everything possible to better the poor impression the title left in its initial days.

Gameplay concerns for The Quinfall

The Quinfall features a vast world with elements like base-building, exciting quests, and dungeons to explore. It also includes a dynamic combat system that blends action-based mechanics with traditional tab-targeting. Players praised the MMORPG for its character progression and crafting system, with some enjoying the robust economy and trading mechanics in the game.

The Quinfall has been criticized for its clunky mechanics (Image via Vawraek Technology Inc.)

However, the MMO has been criticized for its lack of originality and the occasional clunky mechanics, which makes the gameplay feel inconsistent. The community also wasn't very impressed with the $19.99 paid early access. To top it all off, the presence of microtransactions in an underdeveloped game raised more red flags, leading to numerous negative reviews.

Nevertheless, the title has since received some positive feedback, which helped it get an overall mixed reception on Steam.

Responsive developers kept the light shining

Unfortunately, lots of titles have met an untimely demise due to an unresponsive development team. However, Vawraek Technology Inc. refused to take the easy way out and is committed to improving The Quinfall. In fact, they pay a lot of attention to community feedback and are quick to release patches to fix the issues. On top of it, they are actively working on the MMORPG and regularly update it with new features and content.

Is it worth playing The Quinfall?

The Quinfall isn't for those seeking a smooth MMORPG experience with a massive player base. However, it has the potential to be a fun title if one can ignore the issues for the time being. Moreover, since it's still under development, there is a chance that it will become a successful MMO if the developers give it the attention it needs.

