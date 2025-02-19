Who is Rathma the first Necromancer in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is filled with legendary characters, each leaving a lasting impact on Sanctuary, where mortals struggle against the eternal battle between the High Heaven and Burning Hell. Among all the pioneers of Sanctuary stands Rathma, the first Necromancer and a key figure in the ongoing struggle for balance in this world.

Born as Linarian, the son of the rogue Archangel Inarius and Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto; Rathma’s story is one of independence, philosophy, and mastery over life and death itself. In Diablo 4, his legacy plays a crucial role in the overarching narrative, shaping Sanctuary, the Necromancer class, and the characters within it. His connection to Lilith’s return and his elusive past make him one of the most interesting characters in the game series.

This article will dive deep into his origins, his philosophy, his powers, and his role in the story of Diablo 4.

Origins: Birth of a Nephalem in Diablo 4

The Union of Inarius and Lilith, and the creation of Sanctuary (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rathma or Linarian, was among the first Nephalems, the children of angels and demons. His parents, Inarius and Lilith, created Sanctuary as a refuge from the Eternal Conflict, the endless war between Heaven and Hell. Unlike angels and demons, who were bound to their respective realms, Nephalem possessed power far beyond mortal comprehension—potentially surpassing their celestial and infernal ancestors.

While Lilith saw the Nephalem as powerful beings who could potentially overthrow Heaven and Hell, Inarius viewed them as a threat to the peace he had created in Sanctuary. When the Nephalem's powers began to manifest, the angels and demons in Sanctuary debated whether they should be destroyed or left alone.

Fearing their growing power, Inarius altered the Worldstone, an artifact that controlled the very essence of Sanctuary, to weaken the future generations of Nephalem, eventually leading to the birth of weaker humans.

Nephalem, the heroes of Sanctuary (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rathma, however, had no interest in the ideological war between his parents nor did he have interest in overthrowing them. Unlike Inarius, who sought to control Sanctuary, or Lilith, who wished to raise an army of powerful beings, Rathma sought balance—a philosophy that would shape his destiny as the first Necromancer.

Rathma’s philosophy and the birth of Necromancy

Unlike his parents, Rathma was drawn to the balance between life and death rather than conquest and control. While both Inarius and Lilith had personal agendas, he believed in neutrality—ensuring neither Heaven nor Hell would gain the upper hand. This belief led him to Trag’Oul, a mysterious dragon-like entity that existed beyond the conflicts of angels and demons.

"Seeking a new path, I came to know the great dragon Trag'Oul, Fulcrum of the Balance. Born of creation, defined by the very existence of Sanctuary, he is more its guardian than any other can claim. No longer defined by my parents, I mastered the art of necromancy while committing myself to Trag'Oul's teachings. Eventually, he gave me a new name, one better suited for the path I chose for myself—Rathma, meaning 'Keeper of the Balance.' My function and my duty alongside Trag'Oul's for centuries to follow." - Rathma

Trag’Oul became Rathma’s mentor (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Trag’Oul became Rathma’s mentor, teaching him that Sanctuary itself was part of a delicate balance between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells. If either Heaven or Hell took control, the world and its inhabitants would be doomed. To maintain this equilibrium, Rathma created the art of Necromancy—a study that harnessed the power of both life and death without any bias.

Necromancy was not inherently evil, as many believed and still do in the world of Diablo 4. Unlike the reckless use of magic by demons or the rigid, authoritarian approach of the angels, Necromancers saw themselves as protectors of balance, ensuring that neither side tipped the cosmic scales too far as to bring fourth ruination of the world of Diablo 4. Rathma embraced his new identity, rejecting his given name, Linarian, and fully committing himself to his new path of balance.

The Sin War and Rathma’s Role

The Sin War was a defining moment in Sanctuary’s history in the world of Diablo 4. Both angels and demons sought control over mortals, believing that their allegiance could sway the Eternal Conflict. Lilith, having returned from exile, saw an opportunity to use the Nephalem to reshape the war in her favor, while Inarius sought to make himself a god over humanity (which he somewhat succeeds as we see in Diablo 4).

Rathma found himself in direct opposition to his mother. He recognized that Lilith’s ambitions threatened the balance of Sanctuary, and though he held no loyalty to his father either, he could not allow her to succeed. He guided Uldyssian ul-Diomed, a mortal who awakened his Nephalem heritage, while resisting the infernal and celestial beings to take control over Sanctuary.

Trag’Oul, Rathma assisted Uldyssian (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With the help of Trag’Oul, Rathma assisted Uldyssian in unlocking his true potential, leading to a climactic battle that forced both the High Heavens and the Burning Hells to withdraw from Sanctuary. In the end, the Angiris Council, the ruling body of Heaven, decided to erase humanity’s memories of the Sin War, allowing them to exist free of divine or demonic intervention.

Rathma’s actions during the Sin War solidified his commitment to neutrality above all. Though he had aided Uldyssian, his only goal was to ensure that neither Heaven nor Hell could ever dictate the fate of Sanctuary. With this, he retreated into the shadows, continuing his work alongside his disciples, the Priests of Rathma.

The Priests of Rathma: The Legacy of the First Necromancer in the world of Diablo 4

Rathma’s teachings did not end with him. Over the centuries, he trained others in the ways of Necromancy, forming the Priests of Rathma, a secretive order of powerful Necromancers dedicated to preserving balance in Sanctuary in the world of Diablo 4. These Necromancers wielded the powers of the dead, raising skeletons, manipulating souls, and channeling the raw energy of life and death to maintain order in Sanctuary.

Order of the Priests of Rathma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlike traditional magic users in Diablo 4's world, who sought power for personal gain, the Priests of Rathma operated in secrecy, emerging only when the balance was threatened. They played a crucial role in battles against demonic invasions, often misunderstood as dark sorcerers due to their control over the dead.

Despite their dark reputation, the Necromancers are among the most disciplined and philosophically driven factions in Sanctuary. Rathma’s influence ensured that they would never seek power for themselves but would instead serve as unseen guardians, keeping the cosmic forces in check always in the world of Diablo 4.

Rathma’s prophecy

Transcript 1:

"I saw my corpse, and from my mouth crawled Hatred,

A father burned his children on a pyre,

and a mother molded a new age from the ashes,

I saw the weak made strong,

a pack of lambs feasting on wolves,

Tears of blood rained on a desert jewel,

and the way to Hell was torn asunder,

Then came a spear of light, piercing Hatred's heart,

And he who was bound in chains was set free."

Transcript 2:

“I saw a serpent coiling in the fires of the Eternal Conflict...saw my corpse, and from my mouth crawled Hatred...the weak made strong...

Tears of blood rained on a desert jewel...Hell was torn asunder...a spear of light, piercing Hatred’s heart...a wise man with seven arms...a fog of lies...plagues of every name...

I saw a child give birth to a mother, as Hatred’s sun set and that of Terror and Destruction dawned.”

After slaying his own son, Inarious imposed this prophecy of Rathma into the Gospel of the Cathedral of the people, and made himself seem like he was the Hero placed on Sanctuary to deliver them of the evil.

Rathma’s Role in Diablo 4: A legacy of balance and betrayal

In Diablo 4, Rathma's influence is deeply intertwined into the game's story, despite the fact that he does not play an active role as a living character. His philosophy, legacy, and ultimate fate shapes many of the game’s central conflicts, particularly surrounding the return of Lilith and the ongoing struggle between the High Heavens, the Burning Hells, and humanity.

While Rathma was a stout believer in balance, his death and the mysteries surrounding it suggest that his vision may have been compromised—or that his influence still lingers, guiding events from beyond the grave.

This section will expand upon Rathma’s role in Diablo 4, breaking it down into key factors:

Rathma’s death: Killed by his own father.

The key to the Gate of Hell.

The connection between Rathma and the player.

The Priests of Rathma and their role in the story.

The possibility of Rathma’s return in some form.

Rathma’s Death: Killed by His Own Father

Lilith lays her son Rathma to rest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the most shocking revelations in Diablo 4 is that Rathma is already dead when the game begins. His corpse is discovered deep within Sanctuary, a sad reminder of the Nephalem's tragic fate. However, the true weight of this discovery comes from the identity of his killer—his own father, Inarius.

Why did Inarius kill Rathma?

The answer is bound with Inarius’ obsession with returning to the High Heavens as well his twisted interpretation of Rathma’s Prophecy. After being cast down for his treason against the High Heavens, Inarius has become extremely desperate to reclaim his place among the angels, believing that he alone is the true savior of Sanctuary. He sees Rathma as an obstacle—a mere Nephalem who refuses to bend to his divine authority.

Lilith stands before Rathma's corpse (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When Inarius finds Rathma in the Necropolis of the Firstborn, it is likely that he demands his son’s allegiance, expecting him to fall in line with his vision for Sanctuary. But Rathma, who has spent his entire existence rejecting the rule of both Heaven and Hell, refuses. For balance is everything to Rathma, and his father’s ambitions are yet another threat to the fragile equilibrium of Sanctuary.

Seeing no other option, Inarius kills his own son.

This act is a powerful and symbolic moment. It represents the final separation of Inarius from his own family, as well as the eternal struggle between parents and children. Rathma dies not as a servant of Heaven or Hell, but as a protector of balance, unwavering even in his final moments, further establishing his beliefs in the face of tremendous odds.

The key to the Gate of Hell in Diablo 4

Lilith stands holding the key to the Burning hells (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Though Rathma is dead, his plans were already in motion before his demise. One of the most important artifacts in Diablo 4 is the key that he held—a key that plays a crucial role in Lilith’s return and the unlocking of the Gate of Hell.

But what exactly is this key, and why did Rathma have it?

The key to the Gates of the Burning Hells (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It is believed that the key grants access to the burning hells, a place where primeval forces dwell and where Lilith’s true power can be awakened. Before his death, Rathma hid the key inside his staff, ensuring that only those who understood its importance would find it.

When Lilith returns to Sanctuary in Diablo 4, she searches for this very key. The player, along with Lorath Nahr, follows the clues left behind by Rathma, slowly unraveling the truth behind his last actions. Eventually, the key falls into the hands of Lilith, who uses it to open the Gate of Hell and set her grand plan in motion in the events that follows in Diablo 4.

This raises a critical question: did Rathma intend for Lilith to find the key or was he trying to keep it away from her?

If Rathma was indeed trying to prevent Lilith’s return, his death at the hands of Inarius was a tragic mistake—one that ultimately allowed Lilith to succeed. However, if Rathma had foreseen Lilith’s return as necessary, his death might have been part of a greater plan in Diablo 4.

Connection between Rathma and the player in Diablo 4

For those who choose the Necromancer class at the start of Diablo 4, Rathma’s influence is particularly rooted. As the founder of Necromancy, his teachings are embedded in the class’ core abilities, philosophy, and purpose. You may uncover hidden knowledge left behind by Rathma, learning more about the balance he dedicated his life to protecting.

Additionally, his connection to Trag’Oul and the otherworldly aspects of Sanctuary may still hold forgotten truths, potentially unlocking deeper secrets about the nature of life and death and what it means to control it.

Priests of Rathma and their role in the story of Diablo 4

The Priests of Rathma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Even with Rathma gone, his followers—the Priests of Rathma—continue to exist and expand in the world of Diablo 4. These Necromancers uphold his teachings, ensuring that neither Heaven nor Hell gains control over Sanctuary.

Although their presence in Diablo 4’s main storyline is very limited so far, it is possible that future expansions will explore their role further, considering how the Vessel of Hatred expansion ended.

They may either attempt to resurrect Rathma or even harbor their own secrets about the fate of Sanctuary in Diablo 4.

Possibility of Rathma’s return

Given that Necromancers have power over death itself, it is not quite impossible that Rathma could return in some form. Whether as a spirit, an undead entity, or something else entirely, his story may not be over yet.

If the balance of Sanctuary is truly in jeopardy and it might be after how the Vessel of Hatred expansion ended; perhaps Rathma’s wisdom and power will be needed once more even beyond the scope of Diablo 4.

In conclusion

Though Rathma is physically dead in Diablo 4, his legacy and influence are more important than ever. His death at the hands of Inarius, the mystery of the key, and the possibility of his hidden plans suggest that his role in the game’s narrative is far from over. Whether through his teachings, his followers, or even his own resurrection, Rathma’s presence will continue to shape the fate of Sanctuary.

Although the question is whether Rathma was trying to stop the apocalypse or simply preparing for what he prophesied as inevitable, only the future will unfold the truth.

