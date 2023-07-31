Should you sell, salvage or stash gear in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 mechanics provide you flexible options for drops that don't really fit your current build or items that are inappropriate for your level just yet by selling, salvaging, or stashing them. Choosing among these options can be overwhelming, but as you understand how each method works, you should be able to decide which one is best for your gear progression.

In the game, salvaging your gear means breaking down your item into its base materials while stashing means keeping it aside for future use. If you don't fancy any of these options, you can always sell them to vendors in exchange for gold. It's crucial to know what scenarios would these options come in handy, as you are guaranteed to encounter this dilemma frequently in the game.

When to sell gear in Diablo 4?

Selling gear only gives you one thing, gold. Diablo 4 features tons of ways to amass gold, so unless you really need to purchase something immediately, selling your gear is not recommended.

However, it is also important to consider the type of gear you are selling. If you think the item is not worth upgrading any further and it's really not a valuable or rare piece, then selling it would be a fair choice.

Moreover, the current game state is also something you should keep in mind. In the early stages, selling items of significant value might be the better option to gain a huge amount of gold. Provided, of course, that you don't need the gear anytime soon. However, in mid to late game, selling gear is not really the best option as you want to build on your crafting and upgrading resources.

To sell items, simply locate vendors around towns that will purchase from you.

When to stash gear in Diablo 4?

If you happen to pick up Legendary, Sacred, and Ancestral items with great stats but currently don't need them in your build, the best option is to stash them. These gears are difficult to find in the game, so you should never sell them. They may come in handy when you need a particular Aspect you want to imprint on your gear, or when you want to change your build later on.

Note that you can access stashed gears when you create new characters. So it's also recommended to stash powerful items that cannot be used by your class. However, make sure that you only store items that are valuable as your stash capacity is limited. To gain access to this feature, simply follow this guide.

When to salvage gear in Diablo 4?

Salvage your gear to obtain upgrading materials. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Salvaging items is ideal if you already have a great gear set in your kit. You can salvage less valuable items to obtain upgrading materials for your own equipment. Even Legendary items can be salvaged if you think you don't need their Aspect in the future.

You can also head to the blacksmith and salvage a Legendary item if it provides you with a fresh Transmog look and you won't mind losing the item's stats permanently. Transmog is a system in Diablo 4 where you can replace the appearance of your gear without losing its stats.

While salvaging items are a popular choice later in the game, upgrading materials are some of the best investments you can have for your gear progression. So it's also a great idea to start salvaging in the early game.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 is coming out soon, and with it, many changes. Check this article to know more about the upcoming Patch in the game.