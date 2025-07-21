Soulframe: How to join the Kith of Kings

Kith of Kings is one of the three joinable factions in Soulframe Preludes 10. From here, you can get the full Mora armor set, and the Igne Mora Pact (plus Tethren if you didn't start with it). All in all, Kith of Kings may not be the hottest faction to join, as its offerings aren't as fire as the other ones. However, those who started with Tethren will be roped into it anyway.
If you're wondering how to enter the Kith of Kings faction Enclave, this guide is for you.
How to enter the Kith of Kings Enclave in Soulframe
The Kith of Kings Enclave, your base of operation as one of Mora's chosen, is located directly south-east of College of Pensives - the place where you do The Last Pensive quest in Soulframe. Go down the plains to find its entry point on a cliff face - which shouldn't be too hard to find.
Its doors, however, won't open right away. You have to come here after sunset (when the Iridis Awakens message appears), and ahead of the door, the Ashen Spirit boss will be standing guard. Once you defeat him, the doors open permanently.
Ashesn Spirit is no pushover, especially if you're still early into your Soulframe journey. After taking a few hits, his sword will be set aflame, which increases his damage significantly - and also afflicts you with a fire DoT if you get hit.
Staff or bow users will therefore have an easier time defeating him, as he's easy enough to kite once he commits into his attack animations. If you're using a melee weapon, take a step back for the latter phase of the fight, and throw it at the Ashen Spirit from a safe distance: this is the only viable strategy to defeat this boss, unless if you're brave enough to fish for parries.
Requirements for joining the Kith of Kings faction in Soulframe
After you're inside the enclave, you'll need the Medallion of Mora Totem equipped to talk to the giant statue and enter the Kith of Kings faction. If you started Soulframe with the Tethren Pact, you'll already have this as your default Totem.
If you're an Oscelda or Sirin starter, though, you'll need to grind your current Faction till Rank 3, and then pick up the Sacred Shimmer item to craft the Medallion of Mora (as long as you have a fragment for this item).
As of Soulframe Prelude 10, the following are the offerings from Kith of Kings:
Rank 1
- 100 Dracs - 500 Rep
Rank 2
- 200 Dracs - 1000 Rep
- Tethren Pact - 100 Rep
Rank 3
- Sacred Shimmer - 3000 Rep
- Flamekin Kilt - 2000 Rep
- Blazen Plackart - 2000 Rep
Rank 4
- Igna Mora - 2000 Rep
- Great Helm of Mora - 3000 Rep
Rank 5
- Mora's Hand - 4000 Rep
