Soulframe multiplayer: How to invite your friends

The open weekend for Soulframe saw thousands of new players join in, and if you were among the new Envoys, you’ll be glad to hear that the game has co-op even in pre-alpha. You can invite others to your world and play together, or join others to help them complete their quests. There is no automatic matchmaking since there’s not much to do apart from exploration and a few quests.

If you’ve played Warframe, the system works similarly. But if you haven’t, this guide will show you how to invite your friends to the same instance.

How to invite friends in Soulframe

Invite people through global chat (Image via Digital Extremes)

Currently, there are two ways to invite someone into your world. The first method is to send an invite through the global chat. They don’t necessarily have to be an IRL friend and could be someone who’s helping everyone.

Regardless, you can click on their name and select the “Add Friend” or “Invite” option. Adding them as a friend will add that person to your friend list after they accept the request. The invite option does not require you to add them as a friend.

Invite friends by searching their names (Image via Digital Extremes)

The second method requires you to search for them by their name in the friends section and send a request. Here’s how to search for other players in Soulframe:

Press Esc and navigate to the upper-left corner of the screen to your name.

Click on the “+” sign beside your name that says ‘Invite Squad Member’.

On top, you can search for your friend’s name and press ‘Invite’ to send a request.

People you recently teamed up with will show up in the “Recent” section, while the ones you added will show up in the “Friends” section. Note that people will only be displayed as friends if they accept your friend request.

Are there any co-op limitations for Soulframe?

Playing with friends is fun (Image via Digital Extremes)

The answer to this question would be ‘No’. As mentioned, there’s not much to do in the game apart from exploring, fighting bosses, or doing quests. Everything is available in co-op, so if you or your friend are struggling, it’s a good idea to join forces.

There is one thing that may not sit well if you are coming from Warframe. The maximum party limit in this game is three, meaning it’ll be more of a trio instead of a squad; unless you’re playing with only one friend, then it’s a duo. Apart from that, the co-op is plenty fun in Soulframe.

Check out more guides for the game:

