Soulframe: What are Spectre Strikes?

Soulframe has a lot of intricate fighting mechanics that it does not outright explain. One of them is the Spectre Strike, a special attack that can deal a large amount of damage to an enemy when perfectly timed. However, using this attack can be confusing, as it isn't readily available. Luckily, this skill does not need a specific weapon.

Ad

Here’s how you can unlock this ability and use it against Ode’n enemies during combat.

Spectre Strike in Soulframe explained

Spectre Strike in Short Blade skill tree (Image via Digital Extremes)

Every weapon in the game features Spectre Strike. While active, this ability allows you to strike back at enemies after dodging to deal “devastating damage”. It is similar to how the Riposte skill works, but instead of Parry, you need to perform a perfect dodge.

Ad

Trending

You can find Spectre Strike within the Combat Arts section while customising your character in the Nightfold. However, to unlock this skill, you’ll need to invest weapon skill points in a particular weapon category.

Most of the weapon categories have the Spectre Strike as the third upgrade option in the skill tree, which requires three points to unlock. Long Blades, however, feature this skill at Level 4, while Magick and Flyblade-type weapons can unlock this skill with only two weapon skill points. Bows cannot use Spectre Strike.

Ad

A faint glow after regular and rolling dodge indicates a perfect dodge (Image via Digital Extremes)

Striking back as soon as you perform a perfect dodge will deal more damage to enemies than performing this act without this skill active. If done correctly, you’ll hear a sound cue and see a faint glow on your character. It will take some time to perfect the dodge against various enemies because of their varied attack patterns.

Ad

Also Read: How to access Soulframe endless mode for Best XP farming

Riposte or Spectre Strike: Which one is hard to perform?

Riposte can be performed with all weapons (Image via Digital Extremes)

When it comes to taking down enemies during melee combat, Riposte and Spectre Strike are the most satisfying attacks, but they require a little skill to perform. Riposte looks much better, but requires perfect parries.

Ad

Spectre Strike are much safer, as you are already performing a dodge and will be safe even after panic dodging. Looking at both of the attacks, it’s easy to say performing a Riposte is much harder. Although if the enemy count is more than two, we recommend taking a few steps back, as parrying one enemy will not prevent the attack damage dealt to you by the others.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More