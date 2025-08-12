How to access Soulframe endless mode (Best XP farming spot in Preludes 10)

Soulframe does not have a dedicated endless mission yet, but there is one specific dungeon room you can use to get an unending horde of enemies. This is one of the possible rooms in the Andurian Glades, which is quite easy to recognize once you know what you're looking for.

In Preludes 10, leveling up weapons and Pacts in Soulframe is quite slow. Partying up increases enemy density by a lot, but Faction Tales or missions don't have sustained XP farm sources long-term (even the Nimrod segments are only 3-4 enemy waves). So knowing how to juice this pseudo-endless dungeon room is the best way to level your gear in this MMORPG.

How to find the endless room in Soulframe

Glades locations (Image via Digital Extremes)

To find the endless room in Soulframe, the first thing you need to do is enter one of the Andurian Glades dungeons. There are three locations in Preludes 10 Midrath:

Folksgrove: Next to Garren Shrine, west of Curlail village

Picktrix Thicket: Accessed through a hole under a dead tree just south of Fort Curlail

Canyon Dungeon: Further south, in a crevasse to the north-west of Sidae's Stake - found as a circular white patch on the map

In my attempts, I have had the best luck getting the endless room in the Picktrix Thicket (dead tree south of Fort Curlail). It's possible that all three Glades dungeons have the same odds at getting this room to show up, so you should try whichever is closest to you.

Now, after you do enter the Glades, the endless room is not guaranteed to show up. So the strategy is to quickly run through the Glades and check out all the rooms, ignoring all the enemies. Then, if you don't find the endless room, simply die and spawn at a tombstone, and teleport back to the entrance by interacting with it. Afterwards, exit through the entrance so you can reroll the dungeon immediately (wait 5 seconds before you re-enter).

How to spot the endless room? There are three key factors:

The endless room tends to be at the edges of a Glades tileset, so you often need to look far and wide

It's always at the end of a narrow, long tunnel

This is the only tunnel in the Glades tileset that will have a repspawn point (Tombstone) inside it

The room itself will be circular, with a stag statue at the center. Between the misty ground, the dead trees next to the entrance to the room, as well as the respawn point in the tunnel, the endless room is pretty easy to identify if you've seen it once.

Here's what the entrance to the endless room looks like:

Soulframe endless room always opens with this tunnel (Image via Digital Extremes)

How does the endless room work in Soulframe Prelude 10?

If you've found the endless room, you can interact with the statue to rotate it, which starts sending in waves of enemies. But first-timers beware: know the following caveats and rules before you start the gauntlet.

The room kind of works like the Defense mode in Warframe. Once you rotate the statue, Mockeries will start spawning (3-4 enemies per wave when you're solo, plus additional ones in a party), starting from Lvl 1 and then going up by a level every wave.

Here's the big caveat: if you get out of the room, the waves immediately stop. This includes dying and thus spawning as a sparrow in the nearby tunnel, walking out of the room physically, or even going to the Nightfold.

This is why it's strongly suggested that you always do the endless mode in Soulframe with a full three-player party. This way, the room can be sustained as long as at least one player stays inside. The room is large enough to move away of combat zone, so you can go to the Nightfold to switch to whatever equipment you need to level.

As for scaling, the levels possibly go up indefinitely, but the most I have personally pushed to is about Lvl 140 (thanks to my two Ode Tempest party members for carrying me).

Depending on what your teammates' total DPS is, it might not be worthwhile to do the endless mode in Soulframe beyond Lvl 90-ish, as the Mockeries become too durable to continue it as a pure XP farm.

What builds should you run in the endless mode in Soulframe?

If you must solo, Orengall is probably your best bet for aggro control, although it's very hard to keep up after Lvl 50+. As I have mentioned earlier, this endless room works out well only in a full party, and due to the swarmy nature, pacts with high Area damage work well. Ode Tempest is the best option for this in Soulframe Prelude 10, with Mora's Hand as a very distant second.

As for choice of weapons, bows with hail of arrow spam (and Arts that make it stronger) are the perfect picks. That being said, this mode is used to level up stuff, so generally it's recommended that at least one player have solid DPS output at a time to keep the pace up.

In a party, 3x Orengall technically presents a very high DPS option with hail of arrows. However, the wolves running off into the edges to attack Mockeries will make the clear rate per wave much slower - and spread out the enemy lootbags across the room, which is even more time wasted.

How long does it take to level up stuff?

Roughly speaking, it will take you at least 30 minutes to take a weapon from rank 0 to rank 30 in this endless mode. Almost twice as much time is needed to take a Pact from 0-30.

In practice, the time it takes will usually be higher, depending on how efficient your party comp is at crowd-clearing. With 3x Ode Tempests, the duration to level weapons may be even shorter, but I have never tested that out personally.

Odiac farm

If you're looking to farm the Odiac weapon in Soulframe, this endless room is the best choice. Odiac Fragments only drop from Ode'n casters (white coat of arms) and Mockeries. This room provides a very high density of Mockeries, and as long as you keep picking up the loot bags, the average player will get at least one Odiac Fragment in 100 waves (which takes roughly two hours to reach).

Odiac drop rates are extremely low in Soulframe Prelude 10, so don't be disappointed if you didn't get it even after hours.

