  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Soulframe Joineries and reforging guide

Soulframe Joineries and reforging guide

By Sambit Pal
Modified Jul 27, 2025 17:21 GMT
soulframe joineries
Joineries are the Forma of Soulframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

After you have already crafted a weapon in Soulframe, you can go to Tuvalkane and select the Reforge option (next to Assembled) to put a Joinery in it. This modifies the weapon according to the type and tier of the Joinery, which we have explained further below.

Ad

Applying any Joinery will also reset the weapon's rank to 0 (although the player level progress you gained from that remains intact). Because of this, it's better to just pop a Joinery into a rank 0 weapon before you level it up if you want to save time.

Furthermore, to Reforge a weapon in Soulframe, you usually need to sink the same crafting materials all over again. Naturally, Joineries are a high-commitment specialization that you should reserve for powerful weapons you like using.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

All Joineries in Soulframe: Types and tiers explained

Joineries will display their exact stats before you apply them
Joineries will display their exact stats before you apply them

As of Soulframe Prelude 10, there are currently four Joineries: Gildaur, Feybalt, Verite, and Quicksilver. Each can come in one of four possible tiers: Rusted, Tempered, Polished, and Blessed. Here's what each of them does:

Ad
JoineryCompatible WeaponsRustedTemperedPolishedBlessed
GildaurAll weaponsDamge +5Damge +10,
Block stability cost -20% 		Damge +14,
Life steal +2%,
Block stability cost -25%,		Damge +19,
Life steal +4%,
Block stability cost -29%,
Can change weapon Attunement
FeybaltMagic weaponsConsecutive attack damge +2Consecutive attack damage +3,
Block stability cost -10%		Consecutive attack damage +4,
Block stability cost -15%,
Throw distance +8		Consecutive attack damage +6,
Block stability cost -20%,
Throw distance +13,
Can change weapon Attunement
QuicksilverBows and flybladesDamge +10Damage +14,
Weapon charge rate +15%		Damage +19,
Headshot multiplier +20%,
Weapon charge rate +25%		Damage +24,
Headshot multiplier +25%,
Weapon charge rate +25%,
Can change weapon Attunement
VeriteAll melee weaponsDamge +14Damage +19,
Block stability cost -15%		Damage +24,
Block stability cost -20%,
Perfect Throw damage +20		Damage +29,
Block stability cost -20%,
Perfect Throw damage +30,
Can change weapon Attunement
Ad

Note that Blocking stability cost is currently stated as Parry stability cost in the game. However, what it does in effect is increase the amount of stagger damage you take when blocking a direct hit.

Blessed Joiney types: changing Attunements

Blessed Joineries have the higher stats than Polished Joineries, but they do one more thing on top: change the chosen weapon's Virtue Attunement. If you get the right one, you can align any weapon to the respective Virtue:

Ad
  • Blessed by Mora: Courage
  • Blessed by Saphene: Grace
  • Blessed by Iridis: Spirit

How to get Joineries in Soulframe?

As clarified officially on Preludes 10 Hotfix 9 patch notes, you can get the Joineries in the following drop sources:

Rusted, Tempered, and Polished Joineries drop from Rare Chests found in Faction Tales and Dungeons (Dermak Undercity, Glades of Andurin, and Crypts).

Blessed Joineries drop from level 25+ heavy enemies and minibosses, such as mace-bearing Ode, Ode’n dogs, the Vadagar Stag, and Bannerets.

Ad

During Faction Tales, Bannerets drop Blessed Joineries based on region:

  • Gildaur - All locations
  • Feybalt - Midrath
  • Verite - Dermak Undercity
  • Quicksilver - Glades of Andurin

The Vadagar Stag can drop all Blessed Joineries. However, as of this writing, many have reported that this boss is not dropping Joineries as intended.

Retired Joineries

Before the Joinery rework in July 2025, there were four "old" Joineries in Soulframe: Grey Gold (does nothing), Sun Gold (+1 damage), Palladium (+2 damage), and Eldore (+3 damage). These will slowly be phased out, and are not currently planned to be repurposed in any way.

Ad

The patch notes for Soulframe Prelude 9 hotfix 9 also mention that these retired Joineries no longer drop:

"Former Joineries will no longer drop, but will remain in existing Envoy Inventories at this time."

Check out our other guides on the game:

About the author
Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sambit Pal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications