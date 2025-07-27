Soulframe Joineries and reforging guide

After you have already crafted a weapon in Soulframe, you can go to Tuvalkane and select the Reforge option (next to Assembled) to put a Joinery in it. This modifies the weapon according to the type and tier of the Joinery, which we have explained further below.

Applying any Joinery will also reset the weapon's rank to 0 (although the player level progress you gained from that remains intact). Because of this, it's better to just pop a Joinery into a rank 0 weapon before you level it up if you want to save time.

Furthermore, to Reforge a weapon in Soulframe, you usually need to sink the same crafting materials all over again. Naturally, Joineries are a high-commitment specialization that you should reserve for powerful weapons you like using.

All Joineries in Soulframe: Types and tiers explained

Joineries will display their exact stats before you apply them

As of Soulframe Prelude 10, there are currently four Joineries: Gildaur, Feybalt, Verite, and Quicksilver. Each can come in one of four possible tiers: Rusted, Tempered, Polished, and Blessed. Here's what each of them does:

Joinery Compatible Weapons Rusted Tempered Polished Blessed Gildaur All weapons Damge +5 Damge +10,

Block stability cost -20% Damge +14,

Life steal +2%,

Block stability cost -25%, Damge +19,

Life steal +4%,

Block stability cost -29%,

Can change weapon Attunement Feybalt Magic weapons Consecutive attack damge +2 Consecutive attack damage +3,

Block stability cost -10% Consecutive attack damage +4,

Block stability cost -15%,

Throw distance +8 Consecutive attack damage +6,

Block stability cost -20%,

Throw distance +13,

Can change weapon Attunement Quicksilver Bows and flyblades Damge +10 Damage +14,

Weapon charge rate +15% Damage +19,

Headshot multiplier +20%,

Weapon charge rate +25% Damage +24,

Headshot multiplier +25%,

Weapon charge rate +25%,

Can change weapon Attunement Verite All melee weapons Damge +14 Damage +19,

Block stability cost -15% Damage +24,

Block stability cost -20%,

Perfect Throw damage +20 Damage +29,

Block stability cost -20%,

Perfect Throw damage +30,

Can change weapon Attunement

Note that Blocking stability cost is currently stated as Parry stability cost in the game. However, what it does in effect is increase the amount of stagger damage you take when blocking a direct hit.

Blessed Joiney types: changing Attunements

Blessed Joineries have the higher stats than Polished Joineries, but they do one more thing on top: change the chosen weapon's Virtue Attunement. If you get the right one, you can align any weapon to the respective Virtue:

Blessed by Mora: Courage

Blessed by Saphene: Grace

Blessed by Iridis: Spirit

How to get Joineries in Soulframe?

As clarified officially on Preludes 10 Hotfix 9 patch notes, you can get the Joineries in the following drop sources:

Rusted, Tempered, and Polished Joineries drop from Rare Chests found in Faction Tales and Dungeons (Dermak Undercity, Glades of Andurin, and Crypts).

Blessed Joineries drop from level 25+ heavy enemies and minibosses, such as mace-bearing Ode, Ode’n dogs, the Vadagar Stag, and Bannerets.

During Faction Tales, Bannerets drop Blessed Joineries based on region:

Gildaur - All locations

Feybalt - Midrath

Verite - Dermak Undercity

Quicksilver - Glades of Andurin

The Vadagar Stag can drop all Blessed Joineries. However, as of this writing, many have reported that this boss is not dropping Joineries as intended.

Retired Joineries

Before the Joinery rework in July 2025, there were four "old" Joineries in Soulframe: Grey Gold (does nothing), Sun Gold (+1 damage), Palladium (+2 damage), and Eldore (+3 damage). These will slowly be phased out, and are not currently planned to be repurposed in any way.

The patch notes for Soulframe Prelude 9 hotfix 9 also mention that these retired Joineries no longer drop:

"Former Joineries will no longer drop, but will remain in existing Envoy Inventories at this time."

