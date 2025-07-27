Soulframe Prelude 10 hotfix 9 patch notes

Joineries, Soulframe's gear-boosting materials via "Reforging", just got a big facelift in the latest patch, Prelude 10 Hotfix 9. The basis of the Reforging system remains the same: it requires you to re-craft a weapon and add a Joinery. It's the Joineries themselves that got changed completely.

Previously, Joineries were meagre +1 to +3 damage boosts that were barely worth it on all but the fastest weapons. Now, however, they grant proper damage buffs and in some cases other modifications - sometimes with a tradeoff.

All changes in Soulframe Preludes 10 hotfix 9

Some of the new Joineries in the game (Image via Digital Extremes)

Joineries

The old Joineries are now retired, and four new Joinery types are added in their stead. To check what they actually do in Soulframe after the latest patch, check out our Joinery and reforging guide.

Joineries are a range of weapon upgrades that enhance your gear’s power and shift its Virtue Attunement at higher tiers. Reforge your gear at Tuvalkane’s crafting station. Note: Former Joineries will no longer drop, but will remain in existing Envoy Inventories at this time.

Verite

A dull ore with a reddish tint. A fine metal, traditionally used in the art of Steelsinging. Verite was a favourite medium for talisman makers of the Quiet Years, as it was thought to bring stability in turbulent times. Today, it remains a reliable joinery for mending melee weapons.

Feybalt

A metal with a blueish iridescence, traditionally used in the art of Steelsinging. Though its melting point is remarkably low, Feybalt is a powerful conductor for magicks- fey and otherwise. Sure to be the perfect joinery for mending magick weapons.

Quicksilver

An incredibly smooth ball of silvern metal, traditionally used in the art of Steelsinging. Once thought to be stray bubbles, floated ‘way from the silvern sea. Though this theory is disregarded by most Pensive’s today, it would explain this ore’s unnatural lightness. The ideal joinery for mending ranged weapons.

Gildaur

A warm-gold metal, traditionally used in the art of Steelsinging. Found most frequently in the coffers of Aureli traders, Gildaur is a rare import. For good reason. It is flexible, lightweight and strong in equal measures, a fine joinery for anything that needs mending.

Joinery Tier Types:

Rusted

Tempered

Polished

Blessed by Mora (Courage)

Blessed by Saphene (Grace)

Blessed by Iridis (Spirit)

Higher tiers unlock additional upgrades. Blessed Joineries can alter your weapon’s core Virtue.

Rusted to Polished Joineries drop from Rare Chests found in Faction Tales and Dungeons (Dermak Undercity, Glades of Andurin, and Crypts).

Blessed Joineries drop from level 25+ heavy enemies and minibosses, such as mace-bearing Ode, Ode’n dogs, the Vadagar Stag, and Bannerets.

During Faction Tales, Bannerets drop Blessed Joineries based on region:

Gildaur - All locations

Feybalt - Midrath

Verite - Dermak Undercity

Quicksilver - Glades of Andurin

The Vadagar Stag can drop all Blessed Joineries.

General Changes and Additions

Reforging a weapon with a Joinery now clearly displays which stats and Attunement will change in Tuvalkane’s menu.

Added a new, expanded Inventory UI screen.

Added a new chest to The Last Pensive that grants fully crafted starting weapons to new Envoys.

Added a prompt to notify Envoys when a new Ancestor awaits them in the Nightfold. The Sparrow now guides players to newly unlocked Ancestors in the Nightfold.

Made music statues during The Torment Stag a bit easier for new Envoys.

Increased the range at which the Sparrow guides Envoys to Faction Tale messengers.

Improved controller navigation and zooming on the map in the Dermak Undercity.

Increased Spectral Sight duration and visibility range to make it easier to spot Fire King Fenn Jotar during The Torment Stag.

Improved lock-on behavior for more consistent targeting.

Improved fade-out effect in Spectral Sight with smoother visuals and longer duration.

Continued rebalancing of loot tables and adjustments to drop sources across Alca.

Fixes

Fixed heavy enemies and Bannerets not dropping Crypt Keys as intended.

Fixed losing collected loot after dying in the Crypt of the Circade.

Fixed a floating chest appearing in the Crypt of the Circade.

Fixed Totem sometimes not being granted after completing Festival of the Circade.

Fixed the Sparrow not correctly leading to objectives in the Nightfold.

Fixed the Sparrow not correctly leading towards Faction Tale messengers.

Fixed Melee weapons being able to parry Magick projectiles.

Fixed an issue on controllers where players could not pan the map if its edge touched the screen border.

Fixed clients using Oscelda with a holstered weapon becoming stuck in Soul mode until death.

Fixed Nimrod sometimes getting stuck after leaping into Atmos Sphere.

Fixed the Igne Mora clipping into the Envoy’s arm with certain armor sets.

Fixed Grinn weapon showing “Insufficient Materials” when attempting to Reforge. It now correctly requires only 1 Fragment.

Fixed Ode Tempest not displaying a preview model at Tuvalkane’s station.

Fixed an incorrect controller prompt during the Spectral Sight tutorial.

Fixed Envoys getting stuck in Werewalker during the boss fight music shrine during The Torment Stag.

Fixed an outdated prompt during the Arcanics tutorial.

Fixed loot bags from Bannerets sometimes spawning midair.

Fixed Juniper Fragments sometimes failing to drop. Note: This is a potential fix for those affected.

Fixed stat boosts from music shrines not applying to Clients.

Fixed Magick weapons (Odiac and Gwylen) being unable to hit ropes during puzzles in the Dermak Undercity.

Fixed finisher context prompt sometimes disappearing too quickly, resulting in a normal melee attack instead.

Fixed missing Soul Mode controller callout in the Pact tutorial during The Torment Stag.

Fixed Envoy not properly grabbing Deora’s arm in the cinematic after defeating her during The Torment Stag.

Fixed clients not receiving the Fire King Fenn Jotar tutorial prompt during the Torment Stag.

Fixed Nimrod sometimes not spawning correctly during the second encounter in The Brewer of Hues.

Fixed a bug where the Poppet could run too far ahead, causing the Nimrod encounter to be skipped in The Brewer of Hues.

Fixed a crash which could occur during the Festival of the Circade.

Fixed a crash caused by switching Pacts.

