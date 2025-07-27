Soulframe: Orengall Pact guide

Orengall is one of the two Soulframe pacts you can get from doing the main quests, and it's the stronger one between the duo. If you want to play a summoner-type build to accompany a solo grind in Soulframe, Orengall is exactly the one for you. In this one, you get spectral wolves to do your bidding, a big crit (Smite) buff, as well as a transformation that can function as a traveling spell in a pinch.

In this guide, we'll go over what you can expect out of this Pact in Soulframe, and how best to leverage its strong points.

How to get the Orengall Pact in Soulframe

The recipe for the Orengall pact (i.e. the Fragment) is obtained by finishing the Shewolf Snared quest in Soulframe. Afterwards, you will have to craft it with the following materials:

Scrap Steel x40

Patch Leather x40

River Pearl x15

Crafting cost: 5000 Dracs

Crafting time: 24 Hours

This requires a Rank 3 Bond with Tuvalkane the blacksmith, so you'll probably have to batch-craft a couple of weapons if you're not there yet.

All Orengall Abilities explained

These wolves are the main thing (Image via Digital Extremes)

Red Skill: Werewalker

Werewalker channels you into a giant wolf, granting much higher movement speed than the Envoy form. There's a couple things to note right off the bat:

You don't transform into a wolf. The Envoy becomes stationery to channel this spell. If the Envoy gets hit while channeling it, Werewalker cancels instantly and gets put into cooldown.

You can press the ability again to return to the Envoy's location at any time.

Attacking ends the spell and teleports you to the wolf's position, even if you don't hit anything with the attack.

Stealth-attacking an enemy when the prompt comes up does a takedown move, doing upwards of 1000 damage. This can one-shot Bannerets and other such heavy units, but does not work on non-humanoid radiant bosses.

Virtue effects and cooldown:

Courage does not affect this ability.

Spirit extends the maximum duration of the Werewalker form. Its duration is 40 seconds + your total Spirit stat .

. Grace does not affect this ability.

Base cooldown is 30 seconds, and does not decrease with Akin perk.

Green Skill: Packhunter

Your bread-and-butter summoning skill, this will call a Spectral Wolf to your side. You can have up to two of them at the same time, and it's easy enough to maintain due to the high base duration.

Wolves are invulnerable and draw enemy aggro.

However, their threat value is not higher than yours. Enemies prioritize whoever is closest. Generally, if you don't melee, enemies will stay on the wolves.

If you cast the spell during Werewalker while two wolves are active, you can get a third one. However, this might be a bug with Souflrame Prelude 10.

Virtue effects and cooldown:

Courage increases the base damage of the wolves, but the exact formula is not known.

Spirit extends the duration of the wolves' uptime. The duration is 240 seconds + your total Spirit stat .

. Grace does not affect this ability.

Base cooldown is 46 seconds, and decreases by 11.5 seconds per point into Akin.

Blue Skill: Howl

Doubles your total Courage, and buffs the Smite chance of you and all allies within range. Cannot stack with a secondary source of Howl. The Smite chance buff is multiplicative with other sources.

For example, if your Courage is 20 before Howl, it will become 40 for the duration of the buff, and your total Smite chance will be multiplied by 3.5, i.e. a +350% chance. Check the section below for the formula.

Virtue effects and cooldown:

Courage increases the Smite chance, but only marginally. The formula is (0.025 x Courage) + 2.5 . This is calculated after your total Courage is doubled as an innate effect of Howl.

. This is calculated after your total Courage is doubled as an innate effect of Howl. Spirit extends the uptime of Howl. Its duration is (0.2 x Spirit + 20) seconds.

Grace increases the range of the buff, meaning your allies (and wolves) can be farther away during the cast to benefit from Howl.

Base cooldown is 46 seconds, and decreases by 11.5 seconds per point into Akin.

Unique Passives

The two unique Orengall-specific passive Arts in Soulframe Prelude 10 are:

Soulbound : Increases your damage by +2 for every ally in range. Each further rank of this Art adds +1 damage per ally. Wolves count as individual allies for this.

: Increases your damage by +2 for every ally in range. Each further rank of this Art adds +1 damage per ally. Wolves count as individual allies for this. Feral: Adds a chance that Orengall will herself randomly pounce upon an enemy and insta-kill them. It does work in dungeons, but won't proc on bosses.

Soulframe Orengall build guide: Virtues and Arts

Best Art setup (Image via Digital Extremes)

Orengall grants you +5 to Spirit by default, so the incentive is to pump it further and play around Packhunter/Howl uptime. However, the best way to build Orengall is actually getting around 7 Spirit and dumping the rest of your points into Courage.

The Packhunter wolves are actually quite strong because of their invulnerability, and if you keep your distance, they can hold the line for you against an entire Ode battalion. Better still, with some Courage, they also deal respectable damage — enough to solo bosses without damage output from your Envoy.

However, the Smite buff you get is also quite meaningful with fast-hitting weapons. In other words, you can do both melee and ranged. For a melee playstyle with the Orengall pact, take armor with high physical resistance (such as the Mendicant armor set), and a weapon that hits rapidly - e.g. Flyblades, which deal a lot of damage instances with its charged attacks.

For your Oregnal Pact Art upgrades, you want to prioritize the following:

1 Point into Soulbound, If you team up with co-op buddies who also run Orengall, further points are worthwhile.

Potentially multiple points into the Courage-boosting Art.

Max out Everbound.

Get the Sympathy node, too. Howl makes you Smite quite frequently, so you want to utilize the opportunity to also get big heals. If you're a bow user, this may not be as important.

The one ocassion where Orengall doesn't synergize that well is with high-Grace requirement weapons. Grace is the least useful stat for what your skills do, so if you use the higher-tier Grace weapons, you're forced to pump a relatively useless stat just to meet weapon requirements.

Check out our other Soulframe guides:

