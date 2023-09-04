Star Wars the Old Republic patch 7.3.1 release date, Ahsoka Armor, and more

Star Wars The Old Republic community is abuzz with excitement as Broadsword, the developer of this epic online game, has officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated SWTOR patch 7.3.1. This update is poised to introduce a multitude of fascinating enhancements, featuring Galactic Season 5 and a breathtaking suit of armor that draws inspiration from the iconic attire of Ahsoka Tano, as seen in the live-action series.

In this article, we will give you an overview of patch 7.3.1, the release date, Ahsoka Armor, and other relevant information.

Star Wars The Old Republic patch 7.3.1 release date announced

The much-anticipated 7.3.1 update is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. While its full extent remains a mystery until September 5, when the patch notes are unveiled, it's safe to say that the SWTOR community is in for a treat.

One of the highlights of this update is Galactic Season 5, aptly named Confidence in Power. It's worth noting that this season will undergo some adjustments. Players can look forward to an intriguing story featuring a droid named 3V-1L.

In addition to the exciting storylines, Broadsword is taking measures to combat credit inflation through its ongoing Credit Economy Initiative. Notably, the maximum price per listing in the game's economy will be increased to a staggering three billion credits.

Quality-of-life improvements

QoL improvements in Star Wars the Old Republic (Image via Broadsword Online Games)

SWTOR Update 7.3.1 isn't just about storylines and economic adjustments; it also introduces some quality-of-life improvements. Quick Travel, a popular feature among players, will undergo some welcome changes. Additionally, the Spoils of War armor sets will see adjustments.

One standout change is the departure of Kai Zykken, making way for a more player-friendly approach. Players will now have the option to purchase full sets of armor from boxes, requiring 10,000 Tech Fragments and one million credits. This change eliminates the uncertainty of gambling for gear upgrades, much to the delight of the SWTOR community.

Server migration to the cloud

Thranta in Star Wars The Old Republic (Image via Broadsword Online Games)

While not directly tied to the 7.3.1 update, Star Wars The Old Republic's server migration to the cloud, specifically to Amazon Web Services, will continue. As of now, the North American servers, Satele Shan and Star Forge, are the remaining servers awaiting migration. It's unlikely that any significant developments will occur on this front before the 7.3.1 release.

However, questions linger about the possibility of an NA server merge or measures to balance server populations in the future. Broadsword has yet to commit to adding a dedicated APAC server, leaving players curious about the game's evolving infrastructure.

Ahsoka and Thrawn armor sets

The introduction of the Expatriate's armor set and lightsabers on the Cartel Market in SWTOR 7.3.1 seems to have excited the playerbase. Additionally, Grand Admiral Thrawn will receive his own distinctive armor set, although, at the time of this announcement, images are available only for Ahsoka's outfit.

A notable feature of these lightsabers is their versatility. They are not hand-restricted, allowing players to wield them in either the main hand or offhand, offering a range of combat possibilities.

Ashoka Expatriate armor in Star Wars The Old Republic (Image via Broadsword Online Games)

However, opinions on the Expatriate armor set are mixed. While Ahsoka's lightsabers are commendably crafted, some players feel that the ensemble doesn't quite capture the essence of her iconic appearance as effectively as other recent sets on the Cartel Market.

Despite these critiques, it's acknowledged that replicating her layered and loose fabric robes in the distinct style of Star Wars is a challenging task. Concerns also arise regarding the gauntlets, with calls for improvements to their design.

As the SWTOR community eagerly anticipates the release of Update 7.3.1, some concerns linger. The absence of a new companion and apparent lack of balance changes raise questions about the update's overall depth. Some players worry that the rushed appearance of certain aspects may be indicative of a permanently smaller development team.

Nevertheless, a sense of positivity and anticipation surrounds the game's future. The forthcoming SWTOR 7.4 update holds significant importance, as Broadsword faces the task of leaving a strong impression and reaffirming the trust of dedicated players committed to the game's lasting appeal.