"That's why we play": Reddit reacts after Destiny 2 player does not get god roll weapon despite 978 Trials matches

The Destiny 2 random number generator (RNG) can be quite unforgiving. This mechanic randomizes the overall drop rates of each weapon and gear in the game. While some might get their hands on a desired weapon roll within a couple of tries, others, as experienced by a particular player, might not get their desired rolls even after approximately 1000 tries.

Considering that it's a looter shooter, there are a lot of weapons that players will come across in Destiny 2. Every weapon has rolls that make them efficient in combat. But coming across a desired roll can be quite difficult.

Player fails to get the elusive Cataphract GL3 god roll in Destiny 2

The Cataphract GL3 is a heavy grenade launcher that drops from the Trials of Osiris. This game mode is only active during the weekends. It is considered one of the competitive PvP modes in the game.

The weapon has several rolls, but the best roll combination is Spike Grenade, Envious Assassin, and Bait & Switch. This combination overflows the magazine, reduces overall reload time, and increases damage output, making the Cataphract GL3 the best possible roll for boss DPS phases.

While it shouldn't be that hard to come across this roll combination, a player known as u/Wauba on Reddit found that luck wasn't really on their side. They went through 978 Trials of Osiris matches, 402 rank ups, and 23 vendor resets, but they still didn't get the weapon.

Scenarios like these are unheard of because not many players experience such situations. But given that the drops are completely random, something like this isn't impossible.

With Destiny 2 Season of the Wish approaching, Bungie has already detailed the changes that they will introduce in the Trials of Osiris. Furthermore, more changes are set to go live with The Final Shape as well.

While the debate between the actual utility of the weapon and the efficiency of the rolls does come up in this conversation as well, the primary argument regarding the RNG remains.

Hopefully, Bungie will make the RNG more lenient once the new season arrives. Players shouldn't have to grind 1000 matches just to get their desired set of rolls on their favorite weapons in Destiny 2. However, the incident is one of those fringe scenarios that show how brutal the RNG can be.

Based on the changes Bungie has detailed in their blog concerning Season of the Wish, players will receive more weapon drops in the Trials of Osiris. This will probably reduce the effort that players will have to put into finding the perfect roll.