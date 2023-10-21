"The codex is easier to fill up": Diablo 4 players applaud Blizzard on the dungeon changes in Season 2

In Diablo 4, dungeons are one of the many activities that form the main backbone of this game. Not only are these a good source of XP, they're also the only way players can get most of the Aspects. During the pre-season and Season of the Malignant, this title had a lot of problems with dungeons. From confusing maps to extensive backtracking, these activities had a lot of issues that slowed down the game for players.

Blizzard addressed these concerns in the Diablo 4 Season of Blood update. In it, Dungeons received a major upgrade in terms of design as well as mob density, and players have been appreciating these changes as well.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood dungeon reworks breathe new life into the game

Apart from the class balances and gameplay updates, Diablo 4's dungeon reworks were among the major highlights of the new season. While these activities' rewards remain the same — barring the XP boost — the overall time required to complete a dungeon is shorter than what it used to be in the pre-season and Season of the Malignant.

Prior to the Season of Blood, dungeons used to be very cluttered, and their objectives were spread too far apart and required a lot of backtracking. With the new changes, most dungeon layouts have been updated. This not only reduces the amount of backtracking required to accomplish objectives but also makes navigation through dungeons simpler.

Furthermore, the mob density in these activities has also been adjusted considerably, making them more fun than they used to be. Most importantly, these changes have also brought most dungeons to the same level in terms of the amount of XP players receive for completing these activities.

While the new alterations' true extent cannot be felt in regular dungeons, the Nightmare Dungeons are where these reworks shine the most. In Diablo 4, Nightmare Dungeons is a major part of the endgame, especially in World Tiers 3 and 4. While it's important that this content offers a challenge, it used to be unnecessarily grind-centered prior to the reworks.

Moreover, Nightmare Dungeons are tied to bosses that drop Uniques in World Tier 4, making them all the more important to this title's gameplay.

Overall, Blizzard had to make changes to dungeons in Diablo 4 Season 2; otherwise, the game would have died a very sorry and early death. While the Season of Blood update has definitely brought back a huge chunk of players to the game, how the rest of this season pans out remains to be seen.