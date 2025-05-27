The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn release time countdown

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is taking everyone back to Brooklyn with the upcoming Battle for Brooklyn DLC. Releasing on May 27, 2025, the DLC comes as part of the game’s Year 7 roadmap, which will introduce new content, along with changes to the old one.

Battle for Brooklyn DLC is bringing back the iconic neighborhood featuring Brooklyn Heights and Dumbo, but that’s not all. Along with places that players have already visited, there are also new areas to explore.

Let’s find out when the DLC lands for everyone.

The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn release time for all regions

Latest DLC brings loads of new content (Image via Ubisoft)

As per the official reveal from Ubisoft, Battle for Brooklyn will launch on May 27 at 4 pm Central European Time (10 am Eastern Time, 7 am Pacific Time). The release time for both PC and consoles was the same, meaning everyone will be able to jump into the latest update at the same time.

Depending on the region, the release day may change due to simultaneous global release. Here are the exact launch timings.

United States and South America: 7 am PST / 8 am MDT / 9 am CDT / 10 am EDT / 11 am BRT (May 27, 2025)

7 am PST / 8 am MDT / 9 am CDT / 10 am EDT / 11 am BRT (May 27, 2025) Europe: 3 PM GMT / 2 PM UTC / 4 pm CET / 5 pm EET (May 27, 2025)

3 PM GMT / 2 PM UTC / 4 pm CET / 5 pm EET (May 27, 2025) Asia: 7:30 pm IST / 10 pm PHT / 10 pm CST / 11 pm JST and KST (May 27, 2025)

7:30 pm IST / 10 pm PHT / 10 pm CST / 11 pm JST and KST (May 27, 2025) Australia: 12 am AEDT / 2 am NZDT (May 28, 2025)

If you don’t see your time zone on the list, here’s a universal countdown for when everyone will be able to access The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn:

Maintenance information for The Division 2 servers

The Division 2 servers will be up soon (Image via Ubisoft)

While the Battle for Brooklyn DLC is already available to purchase throughout multiple storefronts, the servers for The Division 2 are currently under maintenance. As per the official statement, this will be a 7-hour-long server downtime.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the DLC. The game returning to its origin is undoubtedly one of the biggest selling point. However, this isn’t just a simple return to hit players with nostalgia.

The new DLC features a small campaign, which can be done solo or with other players. Along with that, there are new skills to unlock, including the return of smart cover, a new player hub called The Settlement, and a new Autumn seasonal theme choice.

