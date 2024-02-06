The Division 2 Catharsis Exotic Mask: How to get, attributes, best builds, and more

The Division 2 Catharsis Exotic Mask is one of this game's most unique and potent items. This highly sought-after armor came with the Title Update 15, which included many other powerful pieces of gear. The reason behind it being one of the best Exotics in The Division 2 is the unique talent and synergizing ability it offers with various high-damage builds. Furthermore, this armor can also be paired with different support builds to make the end-game content easier.

So, whether you're a newbie or a returning veteran looking to try out this unique piece of equipment, here's how you can get your hands on The Division 2 Catharsis Exotic Mask.

How to get The Division 2 Catharsis Exotic Mask

The Division 2 Catharsis Exotic Mask (Image via Ubisoft)

Initially, this Exotic Mask was released in Season 9. To unlock this item, you were required to go all the way up to Level 90 on your season track. However, as it is available in the general loot pool now, you can farm it in several ways.

Simply select Exotic Mask as the loot reward and run various in-game activities like the Summit, Countdown, and other open-world modes. However, if you want to increase your chances of getting it, you can also complete boss floors in the Summit on the highest difficulty with directives.

Since the item has been added to the general loot pool, you can also get it just by opening weekly Exotic caches. Furthermore, if these ways don't work and you end up blaming your luck, try to farm it with a full team. This way, if an ally gets an extra Catharsis Exotic Mask, they can share it with you.

The Division 2 Catharsis Exotic Mask: Core Attributes and Talent

The Division 2 Catharsis Exotic Mask talent (Image via Ubisoft)

As Catharsis is an Exotic item, it comes with a unique talent named Vicious Cycle. This talent builds stacks to a cap of 30 upon taking damage. Once it hits that limit, it removes all stacks and Status Effects. Furthermore, this talent also drops a healing cloud, which restores 5% of Max Armor for 10 seconds to all allies in it.

Although the item looks like a great choice for support builds, it can also be a great pair for your high-damage builds, granting up to 30% Weapon Damage.

It also comes with some great attributes, which include:

Core attribute - Armor Core

- Armor Core Secondary attribute - Incoming Repairs and Armor Regeneration

This Exotic mask also comes with a spare gear mod slot, which you can use to increase other attributes.

Best builds for The Division 2 Catharsis Exotic Mask

As this Exotic Mask offers very high self-sustainability, new players can use it with various gear sets and builds to sail through the early game content in The Division 2. Although there are many builds you can pair this Exotic gear with, here is a suggestion that you can use:

4-piece Heartbreaker gearset

Kingbreaker AR / Bluescreen LMG

The forge for incoming healing bonus and shield HP bonus.

Mods for incoming healing bonus

Technician specialization

This build will make you a tank and give you enough firepower to efficiently clear any activity in The Division 2.