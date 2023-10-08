The Division 2 Collector Exotic: How to get, talents, and more

The Division 2 Collector is a brand new chest piece that was introduced along with the Year 5 Season 2 update. Unlike the other items in the game, it looks unique. Based on the talent present, there's one particular build that it would synergize very well with. Not only that, it increases the lethality of the build by a considerable amount.

Exotics have always played an important role when it comes to making builds in the game. With that said, here's how players can get their hands on The Division 2 Collector Exotic and how it works in the game.

How to get The Division 2 Collector Exotic

The Collector is located at level 85 of the Season Pass (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division 2 Collector Exotic has just been added to the loot pool in the game. While other Exotics drop from a plethora of different activities including the new Incursion mode, the same doesn't hold true for Collector.

To get this item, you will have to take your Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers Season Pass all the way up to Level 85. Doing so will unlock The Division 2 Collector for you. What's more interesting about this portion is that you don't have to purchase the Season Pass for this. The item is located on the free track itself, making it easy for everyone to unlock and acquire the item easily. The premium track on the Season Pass contains cosmetic rewards only, so purchasing it is completely optional.

How does The Division 2 Collector Exotic work?

The Division 2 Collector Exotic works well with builds that use a lot of grenades. In fact, this Exotic is designed in such a way that no matter what build it's used with, you will never run out of grenades.

The name of the talent on this item is known as Hoarder. It increases the total grenade capacity by three. Not only that, it also increases the blast radius by 50% and grenade damage by 35%. To top it off, every frag that you throw will get a 25% damage boost for every extra enemy caught in the blast radius.

Finally, if you have less than two grenades in your inventory, it will automatically regenerate one every 30 seconds. In a nutshell, the Collector Exotic will ensure that you have a constant supply of grenades even in the most difficult activities.

To conclude, the Collector Exotic might be a part of the Season Pass at this point in time, so you should get it as soon as you can. Once the season ends, it will be relegated to the Exotic loot pool, and you will have to grind really hard to get your hands on this item.