The Division 2 Legacy Manhunts: How to play, rewards, and more

Ubisoft introduced the new The Division 2 Legacy Manhunts alongside the Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers update. This is an interesting take on replayability and how older content is reintegrated into a live service title. Notably, these Manhunts are an essential part of the game's seasonal storyline. While the activities haven't changed for a while, the story has continuously evolved over the years.

The Division 2 Legacy Manhunts are ideal sources for farming XP. Apart from contributing to the Season Pass levels, it also influences the overall SHD levels of the player. So how does one access these Manhunts?

How to play The Division 2 Legacy Manhunts

The Division 2 Legacy Manhunts can be found under the Manhunts tab on the map screen. After launching the game, make your way to the map. You will notice a tab that says "Manhunts" on the top of your screen.

Click on this tab, and you will be directed to a page showcasing the current seasonal Manhunt. Here, you will find an option at the bottom that redirects to The Division 2 Legacy Manhunts page.

The Division 2 Legacy Manhunts can be accessed from the Map (Image via Ubisoft)

Unlike the current seasonal Manhunt in Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers, you need not defeat four minibosses to reach the final one. You can directly launch the boss fight and complete it for a good amount of XP. Before this feature was introduced, you could play the older Manhunts by reaching specific levels on the Season Pass.

Although it's not located on the Season Pass track anymore, these Legacy Manhunts still have specific level requirements.

All Legacy Manhunts and their required season pass levels in Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers

Target Mission Level Jupiter Roosevelt Island 48 Hornet Tidal Basin 49 Brandon Schaffer Coney Island Amusement Park 53 Faye Lau Camp White Oak 55 Captain Lewis Jefferson Trade Center 58 General Anderson Pentco Fairview Power Plant 63 Stovepipe Coney Island Ballpark 70 Mari Singh Manning National Zoo 71

These missions are quite protracted and feature some tough and tanky enemies. These foes can be strengthened further by using global modifiers to increase the overall difficulty of the game. In return, however, you will get some amazing loot, which you can target farm. Furthermore, for every modifier, you will receive bonus XP. The more modifiers you include, the higher this bonus.

A couple of seasons ago, the Faye Lau mission was a prime spot for players to farm innumerable SHD levels because of an XP glitch. One of the rare glitches that broke the game, it has since been removed completely.