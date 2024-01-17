The Division 2 The White Death High-end Marksman: How to get, attributes, and more

The White Death is one of the most highly sought-after marksman rifles in The Division 2. The reason behind that is its devastating bonus stats and one-shot capabilities. With its specific talent and a synergistic build, you can run the most difficult activities efficiently. However, the process of acquiring this sniper is a bit harder.

This article lists the ways to get this weapon in The Division 2. It will also go over the specifics of how it works in the game and specific builds to pair it with for the best result.

How to get The Division 2 The White Death High-end Marksman Rifle

The Division 2 clan vendor (Image via Ubisoft)

Like most other guns in The Division 2, The White Death is a farmable, high-end marksman rifle. Simply select Marksman Rifle as a loot reward in various activities, including the Countdown, Summit, and open-world activities. However, if luck is not on your side, you can get it from the vendors.

These vendors include:

White House vendor

Countdown station

Clan vendor

Theatre Settlement vendor

Campus Settlement vendor

Castle Settlement vendor

DZ East

DZ South

DZ West

The Haven vendor

These vendors restock their supplies every Friday at 16:00 PST. So remember to check each vendor weekly to see if The White Death is on sale. Furthermore, try to farm this weapon with a full team so that if anyone gets an extra drop, they can share it with you.

The Division 2 The White Death High-end Marksman: Core Attributes and Talent

The White Death high-end Marksman rifle (Image via Ubisoft)

As The White Death is a high-end Marksman rifle, it comes with a talent pool. Among these talents, look for the Determined talent for the best version of this weapon. Once you kill an enemy with a precision shot, this talent can make the next shot a guaranteed headshot, even if you land it on the body.

This weapon also has some powerful core attributes, which include:

+15% Marksman Rifle Damage

+137% Headshot Damage

Once you get a max-rolled version of this high-end Marksman rifle with Determined talent, pair it up with a specific build to make a one-shot Sniper build.

The pieces needed for this build are:

4-piece Hotshot gearset.

Chainkiller vest for the Perfect Headhunter perk.

Memento backpack for extra weapon damage.

Chainkiller vest (Image via Ubisoft)

For the Hotshot gearset, remember to prioritize attributes like Headshot damage and Weapon damage. For maximum lethality, try to get more than 150% headshot damage in your build so you can procure the Perfect Headhunter perk completely.

Best Specialization for The Division 2 The White Death High-end Marksman

Sharpshooter specialization (Image via Ubisoft)

The best specialization for this high-end Marksman rifle is the Sharpshooter. This specialization can provide you with some potent perks that can make your build even more lethal.

Gunner specialization (Image via Ubisoft)

However, if you want to play on Heroic difficulty with five directives activated, you should go for the Gunner specialization for the Supply Line talent. This talent can easily counter the Pistolero directive as it can generate 10% of the total ammo every 60 seconds for all weapons.