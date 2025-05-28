  • home icon
  • The Division 2 Week 1 Manhunt guide: Scout 1 objectives and solutions

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified May 28, 2025 02:46 IST
The Division 2 Crossroads season Manhunt (Image via Ubisoft)
A new Manhunt is live with a new season in The Division 2. While the primary target remains unknown for now, the community has access to the first week's objectives to progress the hunt. Note that each Manhunt in a season goes on for multiple weeks, with each week's objective remaining time-gated. Typically, the first week of Y7S1 allow players to complete three objectives, marking the first week out of 11 in the entire Season.

This article will walk you through the three objectives required to complete the Scout 1 Week 1 for Crossroads Manhunt. Most of these objectives come in the form of a riddle/puzzle, leading the players to figure out the actual tasks and complete them in the game.

You can simply follow the tasks listed below to speed through the entire step.

Scout 1 objectives and how to complete them for The Division 2 Y7S1 Manhunt

Here is a list of all the objectives required to complete the Scout 1 Manhunt list:

  • Complete a target practice activity within the DC and its surrounding areas.
  • Eliminate 25 True Sons around the White House and its surrounding areas.
  • Liberate three True Sons Control Points.

Let us go over each objective and how to complete them.

Target practice:

Target practice activities can be identified by the rectangular green icons with a cross in the middle, similar to how you can find a target in a shooting range.

Target Practice icon on the map of The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)
Once there, talk to the Trainer, and follow the waypoint as asked. Your objective is to simply shoot the paper targets as they appear. For example, the image below shows the Target Practice mission near the Memorial Library Control Point, which present four rounds.

Target Practice activity (Image via Ubisoft)
Simply shoot all the targets through the rounds, and the Target Practice activity will complete.

Eliminate 25 True Sons:

For this task, you can head to the Ellipse Fuel Depot control point south of the White House, and defeat enemies there.

Ellipse Fuel Depot location in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)
The mission will update as soon as you defeat 25 True Sons in that area. Once done, you can keep defeating enemies and take the sector for the third objective.

Liberate a True Sons capture point:

Start with the Ellipse Fuel Depot as your first target. Since you just finished the second objective here, it is recommended that you complete the entire sector to progress.

Liberating the Ellipse Fuel Depot in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)
Once you capture the Ellipse Fuel Depot, you are done with Week 1 Scout 1 objectives for Y7S1 Manhunt.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

