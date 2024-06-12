The Division 2 Y6S1 Season Pass price, requirements, and content

Many The Division 2 players are excited about the title's new Season Pass. Season Passes are in-game content that can be bought. They offer a variety of rewards and customization options. While a new season brings a lot of content for players can enjoy, a Season Pass includes items that can't be found elsewhere. While buying a Season Pass is easy, completing its tasks and grinding for rewards can be a little challenging.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Season Pass in The Division 2.

What to know about The Division 2 Y6S1 Season Pass

The new Season Pass of the game (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division 2 Y6S1 Season Pass price and content

Players can buy The Division 2's Y6S1 Season Pass using 1000 Premium Credits ($9.99). Spending this amount allows payers to unlock various in-game content.

The Division 2 Year 6 brings multiple rewards, which players can unlock from the Season Pass as they level up.

Two reward tracks come with the season. The first is the Premium Track, which offers unlockable content on each level. The second is an unpaid variant, which has some decent rewards.

Here’s everything you can get with The Division 2's new Season Pass:

10 weapon skins

10 gear dyes

2 vanity outfit

1 face mask

Tips for Season Pass

When unlocking the content from the Season Pass tracks, players must level up to get the rewards. If players level up but don't buy the Season Pass, they will get rewards from the unpaid track.

However, not all the players can level up fully even after purchasing the Season Pass. This causes them to miss out on the rewards even after buying it. Hence, players are suggested to level up before purchasing the Season Pass.

Requirements and other information

The Division 2 Year 6 Season 1: First Rogue doesn’t require players to have the Warlords of New York DLC. This means they can take their character up to level 40 without buying the expansion. This is huge for players who cannot spend a lot of money on the game.

Various other content is coming to the game with the latest season, including new gear, weapons, talents, events, and more. Here are some of the features and additions:

Overlord (Exotic Shotgun)

Acosta's Kneepad (Exotic Kneepad)

Breaking Point (Gear Set)

Zwiadowka Sp. z o.o. (Brand Set)

With the new season, the game has also completely removed World tiers and Gear Score.

