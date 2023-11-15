The Elder Scrolls Online Bal Sunnar dungeon walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online introduces new dungeons as DLCs. These dungeons are four-player battle content with unique storylines and rewards like armor sets, skins, and more. You can attempt to clear them solo in the Normal difficulty with the help of companions. However, the Veteran difficulty boasts better rewards with the added challenge.

You can queue for the dungeon through the Dungeon Finder or travel to the entrance through the world map. The latter is necessary if you are attempting it solo. Going solo can be beneficial for exploration and experiencing the storyline without being rushed by an ally.

The Elder Scrolls Online Bal Sunnar location

The Bal Sunnar dungeon can be accessed by using the Stonefalls map in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Bal Sunnar dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online is located east of the Stonefalls zone, beneath the Senie Wayshrine. It was added to the game with the Scribes of Fate DLC. It can be purchased from the Crown Store for 1,500 Crowns. An ESO Plus subscription also grants access to it.

How to complete Bal Sunnar

Map of Bal Sunnar dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

There are three major bosses in the Bal Sunnar dungeon, separated by different packs of enemies. You can also challenge a hidden boss and two secret puzzles, as completing them will buff your character.

Here are the notable enemies that you will encounter between the bosses:

Argonian Behemoth

Telvanni Mobs

Nix-Ox

Peryite's Vessel

Avoid the Area-of-Effect (AOE) abilities and watch out for the green orbs summoned by the Nix-Ox. The orb should be destroyed immediately as it deals massive damage.

Here are the main bosses of the Bal Sunnar dungeon in The Elder Scroll Online:

Kovan Giryon

Roksa the Warped

Matriarch Lladi Telvanni

Kovan Giryon is the easiest boss in the dungeon. He will teleport to different edges of the arena throughout the fight and create a large AOE field in front of him. You need to react quickly to avoid the damage.

At certain health intervals, Kovan will enter a shadow phase of invulnerability and spawn numerous enemies. Kill them to make him vulnerable.

Roska the Warped is the second boss with multiple lethal mechanics. Throughout the fight, you will be tethered to a darklight orb, which needs to be destroyed within a few seconds, or your character will be killed.

At different health intervals, the room will be filled with darkness beside two light sources. Standing in the darkness is deadly, so you will need to find your way to the light. After the darkness phase, the boss will shoot you with a beam. Use your shields, healing abilities, and potions to survive the incoming onslaught.

Matriarch Lladi Telvanni is the final boss of the dungeon. There are a few mechanics with unavoidable damage in this battle, so potions and healing abilities are essential for survival.

Poison Storm is the major mechanic of the fight, where the room will be filled with a poison AOE, which cannot be avoided. After healing through the poison damage for a couple of seconds, a synergy will appear on the ground. Activating it will stop the time and remove the poison AOE, allowing you to damage the boss.

Upon vanquishing the final boss, you will complete the dungeon quest, marking an end to one of the hardest dungeons in The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online Bal Sunnar rewards

Defeating the different bosses of the Bal Sunner dungeon will reward you with the following armor sets:

Ritemaster's Bond Set: Light armor

Light armor Nix Hound's Howl Set: Medium armor

Medium armor Telvanni Enforcer Set: Heavy armor

The Roksa the Warped Monster set is only available after beating the final boss in the Veteran difficulty.

This concludes our guide to the Bal Sunnar dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online.