The Elder Scrolls Online best Arcanist Healer build: Abilities, weapons, and more

Whether raiding in a twelve-player trial or exploring a four-player group dungeon, each endeavor requires a dedicated group of damage dealers, healers, and tanks in The Elder Scrolls Online. These different roles provide contrasting utilities to fights and are necessary for dealing with the various mechanics the bosses cast at adventurers up for the challenge.

The Arcanist Healer fulfills this role by providing various buffs to allies, helping them manage their resources in long-drawn battles, and debuffing enemies. So, without further ado, here is the best Arcanist Healer build in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Arcanist Healer abilities and passives

The Arcanist Healer in The Elder Scrolls Online is not restricted to the archetype focused purely on healing. Although healing is crucial for the survivability of groups against difficult bosses, debuffing enemies and providing sustenance to allies is what separates different healer builds and elevates the Arcanist Healer to the top.

Here are the best abilities for the Arcanist Healer build:

Primary Bar Secondary Bar Slot 1: Healing Springs Slot 1: Audacious Runemend Slot 2: Radiating Regeneration Slot 2: Reconstructive Domain Slot 3: Inner Light Slot 3: Inner Light Slot 4: Combat Prayer Slot 4: Tidal Chakram Slot 5: Rune of the Colorless Pool Slot 5: Energy Orb Ultimate: Reviving Barrier Ultimate: Glyphic of the Tides

Inner Light is slotted on both bars for the passive buffs it provides to the build. It enhances the Weapon and Spell Critical rating and increases Max Magicka by 5%.

The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Arcanist Healer:

Herald of the Tome: Fated Fortune, Harnessed Quintessence, Psychic Lesion

Fated Fortune, Harnessed Quintessence, Psychic Lesion Soldier of Apocrypha: Circumvented Fate, Implacable Outcome

Circumvented Fate, Implacable Outcome Curative Runeforms: Healing Tides, Hideous Clarity, Erudition, Intricate Runeforms

Healing Tides, Hideous Clarity, Erudition, Intricate Runeforms Destruction Staff: Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert

Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert Restoration Staff: Essence Drain, Restoration Expert, Cycle of Life, Absorb, Restoration Master

Essence Drain, Restoration Expert, Cycle of Life, Absorb, Restoration Master Mages Guild: Magicka Controller

Magicka Controller Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle

Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle Racial: All

All Alchemy: Medicinal Use

With the abilities and passives, consider using the Thief Mundus Stone for increased Spell Critical chance and the Ghastly Eye Bowl food for enhanced Max Magicka and recovery. Spell Power potions are essential for the build, as they improve Spell damage and Spell Critical rating along with the much-needed boost to sustainability.

Breton is the most suitable race for the Arcanist Healer in The Elder Scrolls Online due to their increased Magicka recovery and lowered abilities cost.

Best The Elders Scrolls Online Arcanist Healer armors, weapons, and enchantments

The Arcanist Healer in The Elder Scrolls Online primarily uses Light Armor. Restoration Staff is the primary weapon, and a Frost Staff is used as the secondary option.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

Gear Set Trait Enchantment Head Symphony of Blades Divines Magicka Shoulder Symphony of Blades Divines Magicka Chest Jorvuld's Guidance Divines Magicka Hands Jorvuld's Guidance Divines Magicka Waist Jorvuld's Guidance Divines Magicka Legs Jorvuld's Guidance Divines Magicka Feet Jorvuld's Guidance Divines Magicka Necklace Roaring Opportunist Infused Magicka Recovery Ring Roaring Opportunist Infused Magicka Recovery Ring Roaring Opportunist Infused Magicka Recovery Weapon 1 (Restoration Staff) Grand Rejuvenation Precise Absorb Magicka Weapon 2 (Frost Staff) Roaring Opportunist Precise Weakening

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Arcanist Healer build:

Warfare Tree

Enlivening Overflow

Hope Infusion

Arcane Supremacy

Swift Renewal

Fitness Tree

Rejuvenation

Boundless Vitality

Shield Master

Bastion

The Arcanist Healer is a well-rounded build, which outperforms most other classes in endgame boss fights and is considered an essential addition to raid groups. However, the Arcanist is the latest class added with the Necrom chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online, so gamers looking to try out this build can access the class only through the DLC.