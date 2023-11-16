The Elder Scrolls Online Earthen Root Enclave dungeon walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online is part of a popular RPG series with a shared universe. Every new content added to the game ensures that the lore aligns with the rest of the series. Dungeons are a crucial addition to the title as they come with unique storylines, allowing you to unearth the deeply buried secrets of the continent of Tamriel.

New dungeons are introduced frequently to The Elder Scrolls Online as DLCs. Besides story quests, these dungeons offer enticing new rewards like armor sets, skins, and more.

Let's take a look at the Earthen Root Enclave dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online and how to complete it.

The Elder Scrolls Online Earthen Root Enclave location

The Earthen Root Enclave can be accessed by using the map of the High Isle and Amenos in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Earthen Root Enclave dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online is located south of the High Isle and Amenos zone, west of the Coral Road Wayshrine. It was added to the game with the Lost Depths DLC. It can be purchased from the Crown Store for 1,500 Crowns. You can also access it via an ESO Plus subscription.

How to complete Earthen Root Enclave

Map of Earthen Root Enclave dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

There are three major bosses in the Earthen Root Enclave dungeon, separated by packs of enemies. You can also challenge three secret bosses to receive permanent character buffs in the dungeon.

Here are the notable enemies that you will encounter between the bosses:

Stone Atronachs

Lurchers

Monstrous Bears

The Stone Atronachs and the Lurchers should be focused on as they deal unavoidable AOE damage. The Monstrous Bears appear later on in the dungeon and send AOE waves. Side-step them to avoid lethal damage. Utilizing add-ons can help track the different abilities.

Here are the main bosses of the Earthen Root Enclave dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Corruption of Stone

Corruption of Root

Archdruid Devyric

Corruption of Stone is the first boss of the dungeon. Throughout the fight, the boss will constantly use AOE abilities on you. React quickly to avoid the brunt of the damage. At certain health intervals, it will transform into a boulder and float in the air. Hide behind the pillars at the edge of the arena to avoid lethal damage.

Corruption of Root is an easy second boss with simple mechanics that can be overwhelming due to the visual clutter. Similar to the prior boss, there are numerous AOEs in the fight. Besides them, the boss also summons enemies like Fauns and Root Nodes. Focus on them immediately to make the fight less arduous.

Periodically, the boss will split into four shades, called Distributors. Kill them to be able to damage the boss again.

Archdruid Devyric is the hardest boss in the dungeon. After starting the fight, stay away from the rock pillars at the edges of the arena, as they will momentarily explode. The boss will summon Lightning Pillars throughout the fight. Kill them immediately to avoid incoming damage.

Archdruid Devyric will sometimes summon fire wolves that will jump on you and explode. Watch out for them and dodge roll immediately to survive. He will also transform into a bear and heal himself for 20% of his health. This is unavoidable, and you must defeat him before he loops back into that phase.

Defeating the boss will complete the dungeon quest and mark the end of one of the hardest dungeons in The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online Earthen Root Enclave dungeon rewards

Defeating the different bosses in the Earthen Root Enclave dungeon will reward you with the following armor sets:

Stone's Accord: Light armor

Light armor Rage of the Ursauk: Medium armor

Medium armor Deeproot Zeal: Heavy armor

The Archdruid Devyric Moster set is only available after defeating the final boss in the Veteran difficulty. You will also receive the Mulberry Hermit Crab pet for entering the dungeon.

This concludes our guide to the Earthen Root Enclave dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online.