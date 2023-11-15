The Elder Scrolls Online Graven Deep dungeon walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online frequently introduces new dungeons as DLCs with unique storylines and environments. It encourages players to explore and unearth the deeply buried secrets of the continent of Tamriel. These dungeons are accessible to players in Normal difficulty upon reaching level 45. However, those looking for a challenge can attempt it solo or in the Veteran difficulty.

While Veteran offers better rewards and is more challenging, there are benefits to attempting it solo in Normal mode. Players often rush through the dungeons, ruining the experience of those experiencing it for the first time. Going solo can resolve this issue.

That said, let's take a look at the guide to the Graven Deep dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online Graven Deep location

The Graven Deep dungeon can be accessed by using the map of the High Isle and Amenos zone in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Graven Deep dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online is located in the High Isle and Amenos zone, beneath the Amenos Station Wayshrine. It was added to the game with the Lost Depths DLC and can be purchased from the Crown Store for 1,500 Crowns. An ESO Plus subscription also grants access to it.

How to complete Graven Deep

The starting area of the Graven Deep dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

There are three major bosses in the Graven Deep dungeon, separated by packs of enemies. You can also challenge three secret bosses to receive permanent character buffs in the dungeon.

Here are the notable enemies that you will encounter between the bosses:

Hadolids

Pangrits

Drowned Captains

Wraiths

The Hadolis don't pose much of a threat besides a few AOEs, which need to be avoided. Beware of the Pangrits, as you can incur a poison debuff from them. You must activate a synergy to drop the poison debuff as an AOE and avoid lethal damage. Additionally, utilizing add-ons can help keep track of the debuff.

The Drowned Captains occasionally teleport to different locations, leaving behind a lightning pool. The Wraiths are also dangerous and must be dealt with quickly to avoid their fear ability.

Here are the main bosses of the Graven Deep dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online:

The Euphotic Gatekeeper

Varzunon

Zelvraak the Unbreathing

To summon The Euphotic Gatekeeper, drop the Pangrits' poison synergies on three holes around the arena. Doing so will not only summon the boss but also temporarily stop the Pangrits from spawning. Besides this, avoid the Gatekeeper's charge attacks and AOEs to win the battle.

Varzunon is the second boss of the dungeon. It will summon skeletons throughout the fight, which will occasionally glow blue. You must focus on them before the boss consumes them and enhances its strength.

At the end of the battle, you must use your healing abilities, potions, and shields to survive the meteor storm.

Expand Tweet

Zelvraak the Unbreathing is the hardest boss in the dungeon. To start the fight, you must first defeat a Flesh Colossus and some ghosts. During the fight, the boss will summon shades that need to be interrupted to avoid critical damage.

Zelvraak will periodically summon a floating Sea Orb that will gradually descend to the ground. If it reaches the ground, it will explode and do lethal damage. However, damaging it will stop its descent. At 50% health, you will be teleported to an alternate version of the arena. Collect the glowing ghosts around the arena to survive this phase.

Defeating Zelvraak will complete the dungeon quest, marking the end of one of the hardest dungeons in The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online Graven Deep rewards

Expand Tweet

Defeating the different bosses in the Graven Deep dungeon will reward you with the following armor sets:

Grave Inevitability: Light armor

Light armor Phylactery's Grasp: Medium armor

Medium armor Pangrit Denmother: Heavy armor

The Euphotic Gatekeeper Monter set will only be available after beating the final boss in the Veteran difficulty.

This concludes our guide to the Graven Deep dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online.