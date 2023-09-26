The Elder Scrolls Online server downtime today (September 26): Maintenance schedule for Europe, revealed

Set in the lands of Tamriel, the Elder Scrolls Online is a popular open-world MMORPG game developed by ZeniMax Studios. As is with any live service title, the developers usually take the servers down for periodic maintenance. In certain cases, downtimes are usually followed by a hotfix or a patch. But why are these downtimes necessary?

There are a lot of reasons behind these downtimes. From regular housekeeping to preparing the servers for future updates, the reasons behind server downtimes are endless. With that said, when does The Elder Scrolls Online server downtime for the European megaservers begin?

Are The Elder Scrolls Online servers down today (September 26)?

The Elder Scrolls Online European megaservers will be taken down for maintenance today. The downtime will begin at 4 am EDT/ 8 am UTC, and is expected to finish at 12 pm EDT/ 4 pm UTC. What's mainly interesting about this downtime is that it is scheduled to last for eight hours.

Prolonged downtimes usually onccur when there's a fresh update or a patch in queue, but that does not seem to be the case with today's downtime. Based on the information available in the tweet made by the official Bethesda Support account, today's The Elder Scrolls Online European megaserver downtime is purely for maintenance purposes.

Considering that a major patch went live around a week ago, it's slightly concerning to see the length of the downtime. It will be interesting to see if there are any major changes or fixes that go live once the servers are available.

Why can't I log into The Elder Scrolls Online?

When the servers are down, you won't be able to log into The Elder Scrolls Online. Login will be available once the server downtime has finished. Furthermore, if there's any patch available, you will have to download and install that patch first before trying to log in.

In case there's no downtime, and you still can't log into the game, there are a few things you can try. These are as follows:

Check the official Bethesda Support Twitter page for information on downtime extensions. Although it doesn't happen regularly, it is a possibility.

Try checking your internet connection and network devices. If you're using a wireless connection, consider switching to a wired connection for better connectivity.

If you still cannot log in, consider waiting for a few hours. Once the servers go live, a lot of players try to log in at the same time. This can cause throttling issues because the servers cannot handle so much load in one go. In such cases, it's best to wait for an hour or two after the downtime is over before you try to log in.

If none of the above work, make your way to the official forums and report the issue. The developers or support staff are usually active on these forums, and they may be able to help you resolve these issues quickly.