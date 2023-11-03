The Elder Scrolls Online XP farm guide: How to reach level 50 quickly

In The Elder Scrolls Online, players unlock the Champion Points system after they reach level 50 with their characters. Unlike the base levels, which provide a boost to all stats, the Champion Points can be allocated in a fully customizable Skill Tree for unique buffs. These are also account-wide, so reaching level 50 unlocks all the Champion Points previously gained.

There are many ways to farm XP for levels and Champion Points. However, they vary in terms of efficiency. Some methods are slow and beginner-friendly, whereas others are fast but require a setup. This article lists the best methods to farm XP in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Best ways to level up faster in The Elder Scrolls Online

1) Dolmen farming

Different Wayshrines make it easier to farm Dolmens in Alik'r Desert (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Dolmen farming is the easiest method to farm XP in The Elder Scrolls Online. The Dolmens are portals that exist in each zone, which spawn numerous enemies until they are closed by the adventurers. They are often easily accessible due to being located near Wayshrines.

Alik'r Desert is the best zone for Dolmen farming. It is often bustling with players farming XP by traveling to the three Dolmens located in the zone:

Myrkwasa Dolmen, located near Goat's Head Oasis Wayshrine

Tigonus Dolmen, located near Shrikes' Aerie Wayshrine

Hollow Waste Dolmen, located near the Aswala Stables Wayshrine.

Players can teleport to either of the three Wayshrines and get an invite to farm groups by using the zone chat. Enemies are dynamically scaled to each player, so the Dolmens can be farmed at any level. They also spawn at equal intervals, so by the time players close one portal, another one is accessible.

2) Spellscar

The Spellscar farming area is located in the Craglorn zone and can be accessed via the nearby Wayshrine in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Spellscar is located in the Craglorn zone in The Elder Scrolls Online. It used to be an endgame zone before the One Tamriel Update. So, even though the enemies were scaled to the player's level and the zone was made accessible to beginners, the enemies are not to be trifled with.

Enemies in this area provide higher XP than Dolmen farming. However, they are much stronger and not recommended for beginners. There are multiple packs of enemies, so players can run around the entire area and kill all the enemies to reset their spawn timing.

The strategy is to pull three enemy groups to a location in the middle of them and then burst them down using Area of Effect (AOE) abilities. The enemies have limited aggro range, so they need to be close to their spawn location. Otherwise, they will reset and run away from the player.

Besides these farming methods in The Elder Scrolls Online, players can farm arenas like the Blackrose Prison with a farm group. But arenas are extremely challenging and only recommended for veteran players with high Champion Points, leveling their alternate character.