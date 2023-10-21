5 times ZeniMax impressed with The Elder Scrolls Online updates

The Elder Scrolls Online is a live service game that is regularly updated with meaningful patches. With a major chapter every year and quarterly DLC updates, the title is constantly evolving. Often, changes made to the classes can shift entire metas, making hardcore players switch builds in pursuit of higher leaderboard scores. This is a boon for some, as it keeps the game fresh, but a curse for many.

However, class balance changes are a fraction of what The Elder Scrolls Online has to offer. Developer ZeniMax has impressed players with monumental changes like improving the quality-of-life aspects or adding highly requested features.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Five impressive updates in The Elder Scrolls Online

1) Champion Points overhaul

The revamped Champion Points tree in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Elder Scrolls Online players gain access to the Champion Points (CP) system after they reach level 50. Prior to the "Flames of Ambition" patch, they would gain a CP per level of experience, capped at 810. These points could be spent in various trees that offered buffs to the playable character.

However, the old Champion Point system was very limited in scope and build variety. So, the entire system was revamped in the Flames of Ambition patch with an upgraded 3600 cap to promote a myriad of different ways to play the game. This was extremely impressive, as changing a core system later in the life cycle of a game is a very challenging task.

2) One Tamriel update

Explore the world with friends after the One Tamriel update in The Elder Scrolls Online. (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The One Tamriel update was a massive quality-of-life improvement in The Elder Scrolls Online. It removed the Alliance restrictions in the game, allowing players of any level or faction to interact and explore the world freely. Each zone dynamically scales to the current player level, making group activities with adventurers of different levels possible while still receiving level-appropriate loot.

This update bridged the gap between the other entries in the series by putting an emphasis on open-world exploration. Today, it is almost impossible to imagine how the game would have been without the update.

3) New additional classes

Unique classes like Wardens assisted by their pet in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

One of the major issues in MMORPGs today is that the classes are often homogenized. The spells don't feel that unique to use as newer classes get introduced to the game. However, the Warden, Necromancer, and Arcanist, released in the major The Elder Scrolls Online chapters, are very distinct in how they are played.

Wardens can be aided by their pets in battle, whereas Necromancers function purely by summoning the dead or siphoning their strength. Arcanists harness power through ancient runes or tomes of knowledge. These classes not only have visually stunning abilities but can also be played as damage dealers, healers, or tanks.

4) Companions

New companions added in the Necrom Chapter (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Among the most requested features in The Elder Scrolls Online were companions that are a staple in the series. They were first added to the game in the Blackwood Chapter. Companions can use abilities, carry weapons, use armor, ride mounts, level up like players, and accompany them in their adventures. They also provide unique perks like increased loot drops, additional potion buffs, and more.

However, the best feature of the companions is that they can act as tanks, healers, or damage dealers in battles, enabling solo play against harder bosses that require additional allies. This further promotes exploration in this beautiful continent of Tamriel.

5) Player Housing

Decorate houses using a variety of different furnishings (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Player Housing in The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the best implementations of the feature in the MMORPG genre. With six different available sizes and over 50 different houses to choose from, it was added to the game in Homestead, a free content update.

Players can craft and place furnishings in their houses using the in-built Housing Editor. The feature also allows them to display their rare mounts and achievement trophies in their homes. Furthermore, it is a great social hub for players in different guilds and a place to host PvP tournaments.