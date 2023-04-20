5 most affordable houses in Elder Scrolls Online and where to find them

One of the most satisfying things in Elder Scrolls Online is buying a house. The housing system might be frustrating in real life, but as long as you have enough gold or crowns in ESO, you can own a home.

You can then furnish it however you wish, hang out with your friends, or simply take gorgeous pictures of it to share on the internet. Whatever your reason or purpose, it’s incredibly easy to own a home in ZeniMax’s MMO.

These houses can all be purchased in Elder Scrolls Online. Housing in ESO is more than simply being able to have a place to call home; you can teleport to it from anywhere without worrying about gold costs or penalties.

If you ever feel like going home, you can just transport yourself there. This information could change in the future, but for now, these are the most affordable housing options in the game.

The more affordable houses in Elder Scrolls Online

5) Sleek Creek House (Reaper’s March)

Cost: 335,000 Gold or 4,400 Crowns (5,500 furnished)

This medium-sized Elder Scrolls Online house in Reaper’s March (Rawl’kha) is, as its name implies, quite sleek. This Khajiit home is within a city and built on stilts.

You can put 200 furnishings on this plot of land (or 400 if you have ESO+). With a player cap of 12, this gorgeous piece of land is not one to be underestimated.

If you’re looking for a house where you can easily bask in the warm sun and customize a simple but beautiful home, look no further than the Sleek Creek House.

It’s a bit on the expensive side at 335,000 gold, but the Crown cost is perhaps more manageable. Even the "unfurnished" version has 30 furnishings in the form of outdoor flora and fauna.

4) Twin Arches (Bangkorai)

Cost: 73,000 Gold or 2,600 Crowns (3,300 furnished)

The Twin Arches house in Bangkorai (Hallin’s Stand) is a small house, but the price is far more reasonable than the Sleek Creek House.

With one room and a courtyard, it’s still larger than most of the houses in its type. It can have six players hanging out at the same time and can host 100 furnishings (200 with ESO).

This Elder Scrolls Online house is in southern Bangkorai, so it’s certainly for fans of the desert. This Redguard-style house is a lovely option for players not looking to spend a ton of money on a house within the MMO.

3) Captain Margaux’s Place (Glenumbra)

Cost: 56,000 Gold or 2,300 Crowns (2,900 furnished)

Captain Margaux’s Place is genuinely one of my favorite houses in Elder Scrolls Online.

Available in Glenumbra (Daggerfall), it’s a home that can be purchased in a town that many people are familiar with as Elder Scrolls fans. It has no courtyard, like the above houses, but it does have a large fireplace and attractive, large windows.

What makes this house so great, other than its price, is that it’s close to all of the amenities a player would need while playing Elder Scrolls Online.

Whether you’re a member of the Daggerfall Covenant or simply want to craft without going too far from home, Captain Margaux’s place is a great pick.

2) Autumn’s-Gate (The Rift)

Cost: 60,000 Gold or 2,350 Crowns (2,900 furnished)

Most of these houses simply require you to complete the Room to Spare quest, but unlocking Autumn’s-Gate is different.

This Elder Scrolls Online home, located in Ragged Hills in The Rift, requires you to unlock the Wormsquasher achievement and the quest A Friend In Need.

This means you need to complete Shattered Hopes in the Ragged Hills region. This is a requirement if you want to spend gold on it.

A simple but attractive wooden house, it has one large room and a courtyard in the front of the house. It’s a spartan home, but it’s certainly a visually appealing one, and it sits in a nice location, north of Nimalten.

1) Hall of the Lunar Champion (Rimmen)

Cost: Free

Have you wanted to live in a massive stone temple in Elder Scrolls Online? You can, and you don’t even have to spend money on it! You can find this incredible home in Rimmen, in Northern Elseweyr, Tenmar Borderlands.

It’s also near the Rimmen Palace. This massive home has three unlockable sections, which require you to complete content from the Season of the Dragon.

The manor itself requires you to complete the quest Two Queens, which also unlocks the "Behold the Lunar Champion" tablet. There are other tablets you can unlock for this house by completing other achievements and content.

While it will take some work to get this, you are rewarded with a huge stone temple and don’t have to spend a dime on it. That makes it worth it in and of itself, even as the Necrom chapter is on the horizon.

There are far more homes to purchase in Elder Scrolls Online, ranging widely in size and cost. However, if you’re looking for something easier to get or something that doesn’t break the bank, these are your best options as players.

