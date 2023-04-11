How to become Vampire in Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online players familiar with the Vampire lore in previous games, from Daggerfall to Skyrim, will be pleased to know that Vampires are not excluded from ESO. The Vampires in the game have their own set of unique abilities and skills that players can utilize. By becoming a Vampire in Elder Scrolls Online, you gain access to a unique playstyle with various powerful abilities. The new skill tree includes skills like Blood Scion and Mist Form, which offer players multiple tactics to employ in combat. Magicka mainly powers the new skill line, but there are some Morphs that convert the resource to Stamina. Skills such as Vampiric Drain and Mist Form are excellent for self-sustain, while abilities like Eviscerate and Blood Frenzy can quickly defeat enemies, even when close to death.

Nonetheless, being a Vampire also has drawbacks, such as reduced Recovery and increased vulnerability to Fire Damage. If players think this path of blood and darkness is for them, here is a guide on becoming a vampire in Elder Scrolls Online.

Elder Scrolls Online Guide: How to become a Vampire

The Vampire Affliction in Elder Scrolls Online has four stages, each increasing the potency of the adverse effects while decreasing the cost of using vampiric abilities.

The Vampire Skill Line is not leveled up by completing specific tasks; instead, it is leveled up through average XP gain. Therefore, acquiring Vampirism early on in a new character is a good idea, as the Skill Line will level up alongside Class Skills as the character progresses.

There are three ways to become a vampire in the game:

Vampires in Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda)

The first is through getting infected by Bloodfield mobs. Bloodfiends are vampiric foes scattered throughout Tamriel's different zones. Specific Bloodfiends can infect you with their vampiric condition by attacking you. However, the chances of being infected by a Bloodfiend are relatively low, so contracting the affliction may take a while.

Another way to become a vampire is to have another Vampire player bite you. This is technically the easiest way to be afflicted. To locate vampires willing to infect others, you can converse with other players in the zone chat or seek out a vampire guild. Typically, players will request gold or specific items in exchange for biting your character.

However, if you want to skip all the chitchatting with other players and avoid the long hours of playing with the Bloodfield mobs, the quickest way is to purchase the Curse of Vampirism from the Crown Store. This item costs 1500 Crowns and can only be used on a single character. Once you have bought it, your character will immediately transform into a Vampire at the initial skill level.

Overall, Elder Scrolls Online remains one of the most popular MMORPGs, thanks to gameplay like this. The Vampire affliction ultimately gives powerful and exciting fighting methods, although its drawbacks may not be for everyone. Whatever your decision may be, these pale, red-eyed players will always dominate the battlefield.

ESO is available on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One

