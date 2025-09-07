The First Descendant: How to get Mutant Cells

Mutant Cells are a special module type in The First Descendant that you can equip on the Arche Tuning board. Each cell provides either a conditional buff that can help boost the Descendant's abilities or a debuff to enemies that reduces their attack damage or defense. In either case, you’ll be getting a momentary window of advantage, which is enough for you to take down the enemy.
While Mutant Cells aren’t necessary for the regular content, they are helpful in the endgame, like the Void Abyss boss battles or Void Erosion Purge. Here’s how you can farm them.
All ways to acquire Mutant Cells in The First Descendant
Following patch 1.3.3 of the Season 3 update, there are two sources for acquiring Mutant Cells in the game. These items do not drop as raw modules but come as a cache that contains all the mods, from which you can select one. If you want a copy of each Mutant Cell in the game, you’ll need to farm both sources, as the new cache contains different rewards.
Sigma Sector Dropoff Operation
The Sigma Sector was the primary source of farming a Mutant Cell before the Season 3 update for The First Descendant. It is one of the rare rewards that you can acquire after completing either the Broken Boundary or the Isolated Desert mission.
Like other zones, the area also has two difficulty options: Normal and Hard. The latter provides a better chance of acquiring the box, but it can be challenging if you’re playing alone. We recommend teaming with others to make the run faster and easier.
Axion Plains Battlefield Missions
The new Axion Plains are the latest source of acquiring Mutant Cells. However, these cells are different from the ones you get inside the Mutant Cell Box from the Sigma Sector. The new cache, called Mutant Cell Box A, is available as a reward for completing Battlefield Missions.
Mutant Cell Box A drops at a 5% chance on completing a mission, so acquiring a few can take a lot of grind and favorable RNG. We recommend the First Crater mission if you plan on farming the new Mutant Cell as fast as you can. With a stacked team, you can complete the mission within three to five minutes.
