  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • The First Descendant: How to get Mutant Cells

The First Descendant: How to get Mutant Cells

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Sep 07, 2025 17:22 GMT
The First Descendant Mutant Cells
Mutant Cells provide a small boss to your Descendants (Image via Nexon)

Mutant Cells are a special module type in The First Descendant that you can equip on the Arche Tuning board. Each cell provides either a conditional buff that can help boost the Descendant's abilities or a debuff to enemies that reduces their attack damage or defense. In either case, you’ll be getting a momentary window of advantage, which is enough for you to take down the enemy.

Ad

While Mutant Cells aren’t necessary for the regular content, they are helpful in the endgame, like the Void Abyss boss battles or Void Erosion Purge. Here’s how you can farm them.

All ways to acquire Mutant Cells in The First Descendant

A Mutant Cell Box lets you select one mod (Image via Nexon)
A Mutant Cell Box lets you select one mod (Image via Nexon)

Following patch 1.3.3 of the Season 3 update, there are two sources for acquiring Mutant Cells in the game. These items do not drop as raw modules but come as a cache that contains all the mods, from which you can select one. If you want a copy of each Mutant Cell in the game, you’ll need to farm both sources, as the new cache contains different rewards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sigma Sector Dropoff Operation

Both Sigma Sector operations can reward the Mutant Cell Box (Image via Nexon)
Both Sigma Sector operations can reward the Mutant Cell Box (Image via Nexon)

The Sigma Sector was the primary source of farming a Mutant Cell before the Season 3 update for The First Descendant. It is one of the rare rewards that you can acquire after completing either the Broken Boundary or the Isolated Desert mission.

Ad

Like other zones, the area also has two difficulty options: Normal and Hard. The latter provides a better chance of acquiring the box, but it can be challenging if you’re playing alone. We recommend teaming with others to make the run faster and easier.

Axion Plains Battlefield Missions

Battlefield Missions reward the Mutant Cell Box A (Image via Nexon)
Battlefield Missions reward the Mutant Cell Box A (Image via Nexon)

The new Axion Plains are the latest source of acquiring Mutant Cells. However, these cells are different from the ones you get inside the Mutant Cell Box from the Sigma Sector. The new cache, called Mutant Cell Box A, is available as a reward for completing Battlefield Missions.

Ad

Mutant Cell Box A drops at a 5% chance on completing a mission, so acquiring a few can take a lot of grind and favorable RNG. We recommend the First Crater mission if you plan on farming the new Mutant Cell as fast as you can. With a stacked team, you can complete the mission within three to five minutes.

Check out our other related guides and features:

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications