The First Descendant: How to get Mutant Cells

Mutant Cells are a special module type in The First Descendant that you can equip on the Arche Tuning board. Each cell provides either a conditional buff that can help boost the Descendant's abilities or a debuff to enemies that reduces their attack damage or defense. In either case, you’ll be getting a momentary window of advantage, which is enough for you to take down the enemy.

Ad

While Mutant Cells aren’t necessary for the regular content, they are helpful in the endgame, like the Void Abyss boss battles or Void Erosion Purge. Here’s how you can farm them.

All ways to acquire Mutant Cells in The First Descendant

A Mutant Cell Box lets you select one mod (Image via Nexon)

Following patch 1.3.3 of the Season 3 update, there are two sources for acquiring Mutant Cells in the game. These items do not drop as raw modules but come as a cache that contains all the mods, from which you can select one. If you want a copy of each Mutant Cell in the game, you’ll need to farm both sources, as the new cache contains different rewards.

Ad

Trending

Sigma Sector Dropoff Operation

Both Sigma Sector operations can reward the Mutant Cell Box (Image via Nexon)

The Sigma Sector was the primary source of farming a Mutant Cell before the Season 3 update for The First Descendant. It is one of the rare rewards that you can acquire after completing either the Broken Boundary or the Isolated Desert mission.

Ad

Like other zones, the area also has two difficulty options: Normal and Hard. The latter provides a better chance of acquiring the box, but it can be challenging if you’re playing alone. We recommend teaming with others to make the run faster and easier.

Axion Plains Battlefield Missions

Battlefield Missions reward the Mutant Cell Box A (Image via Nexon)

The new Axion Plains are the latest source of acquiring Mutant Cells. However, these cells are different from the ones you get inside the Mutant Cell Box from the Sigma Sector. The new cache, called Mutant Cell Box A, is available as a reward for completing Battlefield Missions.

Ad

Mutant Cell Box A drops at a 5% chance on completing a mission, so acquiring a few can take a lot of grind and favorable RNG. We recommend the First Crater mission if you plan on farming the new Mutant Cell as fast as you can. With a stacked team, you can complete the mission within three to five minutes.

Check out our other related guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More