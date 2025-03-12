The Quinfall: 5 beginner tips

The Quinfall is an MMORPG set in a vast medieval fantasy world. Developed by Vawraek Technology, the game is currently in early access and can be purchased on Steam. It features an expansive open-world map with diverse biomes, dynamic weather, and extensive character customization.

Ad

With its rich lore and deep storytelling, you can shape the world around you through your choices, influencing both your surroundings and the overarching narrative.

Beginning your adventure in The Quinfall can be both thrilling and daunting. To help you get started smoothly, here are five essential tips for beginners.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

5 tips for The Quinfall beginners

Newcomers to The Quinfall might feel overwhelmed, given the game's vast 2,016 km² map filled with diverse biomes. The world is divided into four distinct regions: forests, deserts, icy lands, and seas. Each region offers its own set of resources, creatures, and challenges. This expansive landscape provides endless opportunities for you to do quests and explore.

Ad

Trending

The Quinfall has a mix of PvE and PvP experiences, which include island skirmishes, ship battles, dungeons, raids, large-scale faction battles, and castle sieges that heavily depend on your skill and strategy.

To make sure you're ready to conquer this world, here are a few tips to get you started.

1) Gather resources early on

Gathering resources (Image via Vawraek Technology Inc.)

Harvesting resources early on is crucial for securing the materials needed to craft essential items. The Quinfall's world is filled with materials like trees, ore, rocks, and plants, but you can't gather them without the right tools. You can obtain tools in the game by completing the beginners' quests.

Ad

Here's a key tip to keep in mind when harvesting trees: always prioritize old trees. They are more durable and yield more wood, making them the best choice for efficient gathering.

Additionally, pay attention to the type of wood you need, whether it's Oak, Birch, or another variety, to ensure you're collecting the proper materials without wasting time.

Also Read: Should you play The Quinfall?

2) Use crafting stations and alternatives

Crafing (Image via Vawraek Technology Inc.)

Since The Quinfall is based on a medieval fantasy world, basic tools and weapons must be crafted. This means that crafting is one of the essential skills you must learn.

Ad

When you arrive at the Meadow, you'll come across quests that prompt you to rent accommodations. Completing these quests rewards you with basic crafting stations, which are essential for making your own tools without spending gold.

Make sure to prioritize this task; it'll save you money in the long run. Once you have your crafting stations, you can start harvesting tools and eventually upgrade to higher-tier equipment, allowing you to gather better materials.

Ad

Earning gold in The Quinfall can be challenging, so spend wisely. Avoid purchasing crafting stations or items that are craftable, as they are expensive. Stick to the ones you earn through quests instead or craft them if you can.

3) Take advantage of main quests and missions

Questing (Image via Vawraek Technology Inc.)

Exploring and discovering the world of The Quinfall is a core part of the adventure. To get started, focus on the main storyline since it is the best way to learn the game's mechanics and figure out what playstyle suits you best.

Ad

Completing missions is also crucial for gaining experience and earning valuable loot from enemies. Be sure to take advantage of your daily and weekly missions, as they provide a steady stream of rewards and help you level up efficiently. Staying consistent with these tasks will help you progress in the game smoothly.

Loot that isn't used can be sold for gold. Other ways to gain gold are by defeating enemies and completing quests. Use your gold wisely, as items in the game are very expensive.

Ad

Also Read: The Quinfall devs explain "large-scale DDoS attacks" are to blame for server instability

4) Manage inventory and resources

Inventory (Image via Vawraek Technology Inc.)

Inventory space is always limited whenever you start a game, so always remember to upgrade your inventory space as soon as possible for you to accommodate essential items. Make sure to keep slots open for better items.

Ad

If you have items that are not useful or deemed unessential, sell them to vendors, who will pay gold for them.

You can utilize storage from Towns to keep your resources safe. This is the best way to manage your inventory and keep your resources well-stocked.

5) Use auto-run option

Travel (Image via Vawraek Technology Inc.)

In The Quinfall's massive world, traveling can be time-consuming and frustrating, especially if you're low on gold to fast travel. To make travel more efficient, use the auto-run feature on roads. Simply open your map, clock on the road you're on, and select the auto-run option.

Ad

Since fast travel is expensive, this method helps you save both time and money. It also works while riding your mount, making long journeys much more manageable. Plus, it gives you a chance to take a break and relax while your character moves toward their destination.

By keeping these beginner tips in mind, you'll set yourself up for a smoother and more enjoyable adventure in The Quinfall. Take your time exploring, be patient with the mechanics, and plan your strategy wisely to truly thrive in the game.

Ad

Also Read: The Quinfall: All classes and weapon types

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback