The Slormancer: How to set up a Loot Filter

There is no shortage of loot that can be acquired in The Slormancer. After some battles, your inventory will burst at the seams with loot. Sorting through it is a painstaking task, especially if you want to bonk heads and level up your character, or are simply looking for the best items and disposing of the rest. This is where the Loot Filter comes into use.

Ad

In addition to sorting through your loot, you can set hidden items to be converted automatically into Fragments of Goldus. It is also recommended that you have some extra wealth in your pockets.

Here is everything you know about the Loot Filter and how it works.

How to unlock the Loot Filter in The Slormancer

Loot can be highlighted to make sorting easier (Image via Slormite Studios)

Given that this system is dynamic and helpful, it makes sense to have it locked behind a rescue mission. You can only gain access to the Loot Filter after you rescue the Blacksmith, Friedrich. This can be done by choosing the correct breach during the Guard Room mission in the Prison.

Ad

Trending

Once the feature is unlocked, you can use it anytime and adjust it on the fly. You don't have to return to Friedrich and pester him; he's been through enough and has earned his rest.

How to use the Loot Filter in The Slormancer

Unclutter your inventory using the Loot Filter (Image via Slormite Studios)

The Loot Filter's main utility is to allow you to hide unwanted items by selecting filters. You can use these filters to gauge the rarity of items ranging from Grey (normal) to Orange (legendary).

Ad

You can even unhide certain items based on a few different parameters. This includes items with Pure Stats, highlighted ones, or perhaps items above a certain Reinforcement level. Remember that anything hidden by the Loot Filter will be Fragments of Goldus (at 75% of their value).

You can highlight a stat from your character page. Scrolling through the list of stats and clicking on the desired one will put an orange mark next to it, and items with the stat will be highlighted in yellow. This applies even if the item is on the ground, which is very nifty depending on the class (character) you're currently using.

Ad

Read more The Slormancer articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More