The Slormancer: How to set up a Loot Filter

There is no shortage of loot that can be acquired in The Slormancer. After some battles, your inventory will burst at the seams with loot. Sorting through it is a painstaking task, especially if you want to bonk heads and level up your character, or are simply looking for the best items and disposing of the rest. This is where the Loot Filter comes into use.
In addition to sorting through your loot, you can set hidden items to be converted automatically into Fragments of Goldus. It is also recommended that you have some extra wealth in your pockets.
Here is everything you know about the Loot Filter and how it works.
How to unlock the Loot Filter in The Slormancer
Given that this system is dynamic and helpful, it makes sense to have it locked behind a rescue mission. You can only gain access to the Loot Filter after you rescue the Blacksmith, Friedrich. This can be done by choosing the correct breach during the Guard Room mission in the Prison.
Once the feature is unlocked, you can use it anytime and adjust it on the fly. You don't have to return to Friedrich and pester him; he's been through enough and has earned his rest.
How to use the Loot Filter in The Slormancer
The Loot Filter's main utility is to allow you to hide unwanted items by selecting filters. You can use these filters to gauge the rarity of items ranging from Grey (normal) to Orange (legendary).
You can even unhide certain items based on a few different parameters. This includes items with Pure Stats, highlighted ones, or perhaps items above a certain Reinforcement level. Remember that anything hidden by the Loot Filter will be Fragments of Goldus (at 75% of their value).
You can highlight a stat from your character page. Scrolling through the list of stats and clicking on the desired one will put an orange mark next to it, and items with the stat will be highlighted in yellow. This applies even if the item is on the ground, which is very nifty depending on the class (character) you're currently using.
