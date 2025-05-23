The Slormancer: How to change your class

Knowing how to change your class in The Slormancer is going to give you more options on how you want to tackle the numerous enemies you come across. You have three options to choose from: The Mighty Knight, the Fierce Huntress, and the Mischievous Mage, each offering a different playstyle and tactics.
With each class also having three different subclasses, or specializations (if you'd like to get technical), there's a lot of experimentation that can be done. This is not just limited to skills, but equipment as well. As such, you can effectively switch or change your class in The Slormancer nine different times.
How to change your class (character) in The Slormancer
To change your class in The Slormancer, you'll need to progress through the Graveyard Section of the game. There are also optional levels you will need to undertake: Nocturnal Escape and the Great Escape. Once this is done, you can change your class anytime you want by interacting with the respective heroes.
You will find the three different heroes at their respective locations in town. The Mighty Knight is located near the Harbor, bottom left of the map. The Huntress is near the Slorm Reaper Enthusiast, which can be found at the stairs leading up from the Harbor area. Lastly, the Mischievous Mage can be found near the stairs leading downward from the Blacksmith.
How to change your class (character) specialization in The Slormancer
To change your class (character) specialization, you will first have to level your character to level 10. This will unlock the ability to choose a specialization, which will include perks and a support skill.
If you want to change the specialization for your character, that's also possible. You can switch between specializations by opening your "Skills" tab (default key is C) and selecting the one you want.
For instance, the Might Knight has three specializations: Enduring Protector, Distinguished Knight, and Haphazard Champion. Each sub-class has certain perks that switch up the playstyle accordingly. Depending on what you'd like to go with, select the option and get back to defeating enemies.
