The Slormancer: How to change your class

Knowing how to change your class in The Slormancer is going to give you more options on how you want to tackle the numerous enemies you come across. You have three options to choose from: The Mighty Knight, the Fierce Huntress, and the Mischievous Mage, each offering a different playstyle and tactics.

Ad

With each class also having three different subclasses, or specializations (if you'd like to get technical), there's a lot of experimentation that can be done. This is not just limited to skills, but equipment as well. As such, you can effectively switch or change your class in The Slormancer nine different times.

How to change your class (character) in The Slormancer

You'll need to head into town to change your class (character) (Image via Slormite Studios)

To change your class in The Slormancer, you'll need to progress through the Graveyard Section of the game. There are also optional levels you will need to undertake: Nocturnal Escape and the Great Escape. Once this is done, you can change your class anytime you want by interacting with the respective heroes.

Ad

Trending

You will find the three different heroes at their respective locations in town. The Mighty Knight is located near the Harbor, bottom left of the map. The Huntress is near the Slorm Reaper Enthusiast, which can be found at the stairs leading up from the Harbor area. Lastly, the Mischievous Mage can be found near the stairs leading downward from the Blacksmith.

How to change your class (character) specialization in The Slormancer

The Mischievous Mage has some amazing perks for each specialization (Image via Slormite Studios)

To change your class (character) specialization, you will first have to level your character to level 10. This will unlock the ability to choose a specialization, which will include perks and a support skill.

Ad

If you want to change the specialization for your character, that's also possible. You can switch between specializations by opening your "Skills" tab (default key is C) and selecting the one you want.

For instance, the Might Knight has three specializations: Enduring Protector, Distinguished Knight, and Haphazard Champion. Each sub-class has certain perks that switch up the playstyle accordingly. Depending on what you'd like to go with, select the option and get back to defeating enemies.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More