The Slormancer: Reaper farming guide

Reapers are the weapons you use in The Slormancer, with each featuring unique affixes. Most of the main affixes of a Reaper will dictate the type of build the weapon will benefit from most. Acquiring them, however, can be a long process as they are random drops.

Ad

There are currently over 350 reapers in the game. These are divided into Melee, Bow, and Staff for the three classes. Each class can only use its respective type. These weapons cannot be target-farmed, so let’s find the best way to expand your collection quickly.

How to farm Reapers in The Slormancer

Reaper collection in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

Since you cannot target farm Reapers, the best option to get the one you want is to get everything as quickly as possible. The fastest way to do that is to close breaches. If you don’t remember, these are the blueish circles around the map that spawn enemies.

Ad

Trending

These magic doorways have a chance to drop Reapers upon completion, so closing more breaches significantly improves your chance of finding a weapon. The best way for this is an endgame activity called the Battlefield.

After you complete the Royale Wing sections, you’ll unlock Expeditions. One of them is the Battlefield, an endless run where all you need to do is close breaches and defeat bosses.

There is a difficulty option that makes the monsters tough but also boosts item drops. However, these modifiers likely only apply to the resource drops.

Ad

How to farm breaches efficiently

Tier 1, Tier 2, and Chaos Cataclysm breach (Image via Slormite Studios)

There are multiple types of breaches in the game; the most common ones you’ll find early on are the ones that spawn enemy waves depending on the tier. However, there are also a few other varieties.

Ad

A Chaos breach takes time to close and constantly spawns enemies, while there’s also Cataclysm, which will apply a map modifier for a limited duration. The last one is Exalted breach, which will provide you with a buff.

The fastest way to farm Reapers is to complete the regular breaches. These close very fast with up to three waves, allowing you to move on to the next one quickly. This is because, if nothing, the devs have implemented a guaranteed Reaper drop within 150 breaches.

Ad

There’s always a chance you can get back-to-back Reapers, or within a few breaches. But if you don’t trust your luck — close those breaches fast and move on. If you’re worried about getting the weapon you already have, it won’t happen. Each reaper only drops once and remains in your Reaper inventory.

Read more guides for the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More