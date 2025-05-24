The Slormancer: Reaper farming guide

Reapers are the weapons you use in The Slormancer, with each featuring unique affixes. Most of the main affixes of a Reaper will dictate the type of build the weapon will benefit from most. Acquiring them, however, can be a long process as they are random drops.
There are currently over 350 reapers in the game. These are divided into Melee, Bow, and Staff for the three classes. Each class can only use its respective type. These weapons cannot be target-farmed, so let’s find the best way to expand your collection quickly.
How to farm Reapers in The Slormancer
Since you cannot target farm Reapers, the best option to get the one you want is to get everything as quickly as possible. The fastest way to do that is to close breaches. If you don’t remember, these are the blueish circles around the map that spawn enemies.
These magic doorways have a chance to drop Reapers upon completion, so closing more breaches significantly improves your chance of finding a weapon. The best way for this is an endgame activity called the Battlefield.
After you complete the Royale Wing sections, you’ll unlock Expeditions. One of them is the Battlefield, an endless run where all you need to do is close breaches and defeat bosses.
There is a difficulty option that makes the monsters tough but also boosts item drops. However, these modifiers likely only apply to the resource drops.
How to farm breaches efficiently
There are multiple types of breaches in the game; the most common ones you’ll find early on are the ones that spawn enemy waves depending on the tier. However, there are also a few other varieties.
A Chaos breach takes time to close and constantly spawns enemies, while there’s also Cataclysm, which will apply a map modifier for a limited duration. The last one is Exalted breach, which will provide you with a buff.
The fastest way to farm Reapers is to complete the regular breaches. These close very fast with up to three waves, allowing you to move on to the next one quickly. This is because, if nothing, the devs have implemented a guaranteed Reaper drop within 150 breaches.
There’s always a chance you can get back-to-back Reapers, or within a few breaches. But if you don’t trust your luck — close those breaches fast and move on. If you’re worried about getting the weapon you already have, it won’t happen. Each reaper only drops once and remains in your Reaper inventory.
