"The video felt like a satire": Diablo 4 players strongly react to devs playing the game

Diablo 4 has garnered many vocal reactions from players on various subjects ever since its launch. The frequent updates also tend to introduce some changes that don’t jive well with fans. However, this time some players have reacted strongly to the devs playing Diablo 4. This does not pertain to any of the changes made in patch 1.1.1.

One avid fan had the following to say:

“The video felt like a satire”

While the majority of the reactions in the past have been concerning, the reactions pertaining to this incident are light-hearted. Diablo 4 devs recently posted a gameplay video led by a Senior Dungeon Designer and Associate Designer, which gave rise to a vocal response from avid fans.

Why are Diablo 4 fans criticizing the devs?

The majority of Diablo 4 fans think that devs are not competent at playing the game. The video in question is titled Adventure with a Dev and revolves around two developers clearing out Belfry Zakara Dungeon.

Players were quick to react to the video, and many expressed their opinions on Reddit regarding this. Many fans were vocal about it and felt that the incompetent gameplay induced boredom.

A vast demographic of users commented that the two developers playing the game lacked the basic skills to tackle the foes within the dungeon. The fact that they were playing on the World Tier 1 and had reached level 50 also added fuel to this debate.

One of the fans poked fun by stating that perhaps this led the dev team to enhance the drop rate of potions. Some users opined that they must have tailor-made the character builds for this gameplay showcase.

A small demographic of players expressed why dungeons seem a bit lackluster in the long run. They believe that Diablo 4 would have benefited from better resource allocation. While the dungeons have a great atmosphere, aesthetics, and sound design, a better gameplay loop would have been more enticing, according to some Reddit users.

Fans even expressed that poorly played games and a lack of planning for the gameplay showcase are the main culprits of this backlash. Others chimed in on this sentiment and stated that this was a wrong marketing move. On the other hand, some players are of the opinion that devs should be able to play the games they design.

Players also commented on how the stream could have been better. Showcasing a Nightmare Dungeon within the Eternal Realm would have elevated the video, thereby avoiding this backlash.

Additionally, fans quickly pointed out how Baldur’s Gate 3 has better execution and recommended Blizzard draw some inspiration from it. As of this writing, there has been no response from the dev team regarding this incident, but it has surely raised a minor concern.

