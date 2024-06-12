5 things you may have missed in Palworld Sakurajima trailer

The Palworld Sakurajima trailer gave us a glimpse of the first major update that will hit the game since its inception. The new Palworld Sakurajima update releases on June 27, 2024, and promises a plethora of fresh content. Players will need to spend a considerable amount of time to capture the new Pals and defeat the bosses on the latest island.

Amid the excitement, here are 5 subtle things you may have missed in the Palworld Sakurajima trailer shown at the Summer Game Fest 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 things from the Palworld Sakurajima trailer you may have missed

1) Pals disguised as treasure chests

Pals that look like treasure chests were revealed in the Palworld Sakurajima trailer (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Treasure chest hunting has been a staple for many Pal trainers looking to get their hands on some elusive blueprints, or perhaps the elusive keys to open the rarer and more exotic red chests. In the trailer, we can see treasure chests that are actually Pals.

These are new Pals for sure, and they can probably be disguised as treasure chests in the open world, offering Pal tamers a nice surprise when they try to loot it.

2) Potential Ghost-type Pals

A potential new Ghost-type Pal was shown in the Palworld Sakurajima trailer (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Palworld Sakurajima trailer also showed some new Pals that appeared out of thin air. It has a spooky aura by default, and players can potentially see a new Ghost-type added in the update.

This Pal has spooky purple flames on its hands, akin to Chandelure from Pokemon, although the design is vastly different. If it is indeed a new typing, players can expect to see a shift in the element meta in Palworld's teams.

3) Xbox dedicated servers

Xbox dedicated servers are coming in the new update (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The wait is over as dedicated servers are finally arriving with the Palworld Sakurajima update. This means Xbox players can now enjoy the full online experience with smoother performance and the ability to join massive 32-player worlds, previously only available on PC.

Fans in the Xbox community had been asking for this feature since day one, and Pocketpair has finally given in to their demands. While not a major reason, this can potentially bring back a lot of Xbox players who want to enjoy the game with their friends.

4) Katress and Wixen exchange elements

Katress and Wixen's new forms teased in the Palworld Sakurajima trailer (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Katress and Wixen have a particular distaste for each other, according to Palworld lore. We already know that new subspecies of known Pals will also be introduced, but one particular case is when Katress and Wixen seem to get variants of each other's elements.

Their rivalry will be re-ignited between Katress Ignis and Wixen Noct (names based on existing variant matchings). In either case, both Pals will also see their elements interchanged, with Katress Ignis having the Fire-type and Wixen Noct having the Dark-type.

5) Palworld Arena

Pal Arena drops in the Sakurajima update (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Palworld's Sakurajima trailer revealed certain details regarding the Pal Arena, which makes its way to the game in this new expansion. The Pal Arena is a PvP mode that lets you team up with your Pals and battle other tamers in an enclosed Arena.

Once again staying true to its "Pokemon with guns" nickname, players also battle the opponent along with their Pals, using their weapons. This PvP mode adds a whole new layer of competition to the game, perfect for those seeking a challenge after exploring the new island and completing their Paldeck.

The Palworld Sakurajima update drops on June 27, 2024. Keep an eye out for hidden details and more when the Palworld Sakurajima update finally drops.