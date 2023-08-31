"This is the way": Reddit reacts to new Diablo 4 strategy that can help solo The Butcher

The Diablo 4 gaming community is known for its passionate discussions and creative strategies, and a recent post by u/BlastingFonda on Reddit has caught the attention of players seeking to conquer the challenging encounter with The Butcher in the game. The Butcher is considered one of the most challenging encounters in the game due to its formidable attacks and high health pool.

One user has approved the method used by u/BlastingFonda saying:

In this article, we'll delve into the innovative strategy shared by the player that has sparked a wave of reactions and discussions among fellow gamers.

Exploring the efficient strategy to solo the Butcher easily in Diablo 4

The Reddit post by u/BlastingFonda describes encountering a level 96 Butcher in a Nightmare dungeon and stumbling upon an unexpected strategy. This involves diverting attention away from direct combat and instead leading the Butcher toward an undiscovered area filled with fresh mobs.

While initially counterintuitive, this approach brings about a surprising turn of events. Instead of teaming up against the player, the Butcher engages in combat with the newly encountered mobs. This diversion of focus allows players to avoid the full brunt of the Butcher's attacks and buy valuable time.

Solo the Butcher in a dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The benefits of this strategy become evident when the player succumbs to the Butcher's onslaught. Instead of despawning, the Butcher continues to engage the fresh mobs, chipping away at his health in the process. This new dynamic presents players with a second chance to engage the weakened boss and secure victory.

The player highlights that by allowing the new mobs to soften up the Butcher, the final phase of the battle becomes significantly more manageable. The player successfully takes advantage of the reduced health, making the once-daunting task of defeating the Butcher solo far more achievable.

Fellow Redditors quickly joined the conversation, signifying their agreement with the unconventional strategy. Many fans chimed in with their own experiences and observations.

A Diablo 4 player u/frelljay commented that a similar approach could be used in their game. They suggested pulling enemies into groups and utilizing AoE attacks to eliminate them efficiently, drawing parallels between the two games' tactical gameplay.

Another Diablo 4 player recounted an accidental victory over The Butcher using this strategy. They explained how they lost track of The Butcher within a mob of enemies, resulting in a chain reaction that led to an explosive defeat for the boss. The fortunate outcome netted them with valuable loot.

Those who frequently play as a Necromancer in Diablo 4 also shared their perspective. They often choose to avoid engaging single mobs due to the effort required for their defeat. This player preferred to lead enemies to larger groups, where they could execute powerful area attacks for efficient elimination.

Amidst the positive responses, some players expressed concerns about potential challenges. Some players pondered the possibility of being spawned on the opposite side of the dungeon while The Butcher finished off the remaining mobs, raising questions about gameplay balance and mechanics.

Diablo 4 players continued to contribute to the conversation with their own insights. One player going by the Reddit handle u/MadManNico highlighted the effectiveness of kiting The Butcher around shrines or confined terrain, utilizing movement speed to maintain distance and minimize damage. Others suggested utilizing elite enemies strategically to maximize health pickups.

A lot of players affirmed that they had adopted this strategy and it was working successfully. They expressed gratitude for the shared knowledge within the community and how it had positively impacted their gameplay experience. The unconventional approach of luring The Butcher to engage with fresh mobs exemplifies the community's commitment to creativity and exploration.