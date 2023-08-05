Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Necromancer build tier list

As a pretty illustrious MMO, Diablo 4 is about experimenting with various builds and implementing an extensive list of weapons and other items. Hence, it is natural that there will be a plethora of varying builds for each class in the game. However, not all of them are true to their word. Some are superior to others and might even be classified as overpowered.

The Necromancer is arguably the strongest class in Diablo 4 and has the highest damage output among all the classes. Hence, using its abilities wisely can grant you some really high-damage builds to make your experience much more fun and faster.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinion on the matter.

Tier list ranking all the popular Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

S-Tier

The S-Tier comprises the best Necromancer build out there in the Season of the Malignant, and it is none other than the Bone Spear Necromancer build. It relies on Critical Strike and Vulnerable damage heavily. Hence, you will also have to sacrifice your Minions for this.

There are not many downsides to this build. Once you have leveled your character up enough, you will be able to one-shot enemies and, yes, even bosses with this build.

A-Tier

Blood Lance in the Necromancer skill tree (Image via D4builds.gg)

The A-Tier comprises builds that are inferior to the Bone Spear Necromancer but are extremely potent and useful. These can easily be your top choice as you can use them extremely potently to cause immense amounts of damage.

These are:

Blood Lance Necromancer build Summoner Necromancer build

As suggested by the names, these builds use Blood Lance and Army of the Dead as prime skills. With the Blood Lance build, you will get a bit inferior version of the Bone Spear build with immense amounts of damage.

However, with the Summoner Necromancer build, you will constantly be supported by your own horde of undead as you raise the dead with the Army of the Dead Ultimate Skill.

B-Tier

Blood Wave in the Necromancer Skill Tree (Image via D4builds.gg)

Moving toward the B-Tier, this comprises builds that are quite decent for the early-mid game in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. As a Necromancer character, you will be able to experiment with various builds for fun and not for much effective gameplay.

These builds are:

Blood Wave Necromancer build Blight Necromancer build

Blood Wave is another Ultimate Skill in the Necromancer skill tree. However, many consider it to be the worst Ultimate when compared to Bone Storm and Army of the Dead.

Similarly, Darkness skills, such as Blight, are not very powerful compared to the other options in the skill tree. Hence, the best it can be is on the B-Tier.

C-Tier

Diablo @Diablo 🖤



What level are you? How goes your battle against the deadly Malignant?What level are you?

The C-Tier comprises some of the most incompetent builds for Necromancers in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. These builds are not very useful in the long run and can be quite underpowered compared to the previous entries on this list.

These are:

Blood Mist build Corpse Explosion build Bone Prison builds

All of the aforementioned builds in the C-Tier are basically derived from support skills. Sure, these skills are extremely useful if you use them nicely. For example, all three skills can be effectively used in the Bone Spear build to enhance it. However, using them independently as prime skills is absolutely not recommended in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.