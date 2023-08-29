10 tips and tricks for beginners in MIR4 in 2023

MIR4, a groundbreaking MMORPG developed and published by WeMade, not only offers a captivating open world but also presents an opportunity for you to earn real money through its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) gameplay. This unique blend of entertainment and potential profit has led to the title's soaring popularity. To begin your journey in the game, you must know what combat style or role you like and select a class that aligns with your preferences.

Whether you are just starting your journey in MIR4 or a returning player, this guide lists 10 tips and strategies to improve your gameplay experience and progression.

Note: The tips listed are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Choosing the right character class and other tips for beginners in MIR4

1) Choose a character class that matches your playstyle

Warrior class (Image via WeMade)

When you embark on your MIR4 adventure, the first crucial decision is selecting your character class. This MMORPG offers five distinct classes: Warrior, Sorcerer, Taoist, Lancer, and Arbalist. Each one has its strengths, catering to different preferences and playstyles.

The Warrior is a tank with substantial health and defense, while the Sorcerer excels in both single-target and AoE damage. The Taoist offers a unique mix of speed and melee prowess, while the Lancer boasts high DPS and range. The Arbalist, akin to an archer, switches between tracking and escaping while showering enemies with deadly arrows.

2) Navigate global maps and familiarize yourself with key locations

Global Maps (Image via WeMade)

The expansive world of MIR4 offers diverse landscapes accessible through the global map. Located in the upper-right corner of your screen, the global map allows you to choose from various areas with distinct monster levels.

Starting with the Bicheon area, you can gradually progress to more challenging regions. Familiarize yourself with landmarks such as Bicheon Castle, which plays a pivotal role in the game.

3) Prioritize the main quests

Final Quest in the game (Image via WeMade)

MIR4 streamlines progression by ensuring that the main campaign can be navigated without overwhelming players. The auto mode simplifies questing, allowing even newcomers to swiftly advance.

Main quests introduce gameplay mechanics, offering rewards crucial for character enhancement. These rewards include not only basic resources but also valuable EXP to level up.

4) Complete missions and requests

Missions and requests section (Image via WeMade)

Apart from the main-quest challenges, you also have the option to engage in missions and requests. These opportunities grant experience, resources, and character upgrades.

The extensive list of missions, including field, elite, labyrinth, and valley missions, guarantees a variety of tasks and rewards.

5) Join a clan for collaborative play

Clans (Image via WeMade)

Like most contemporary RPGs, a substantial portion of MIR4's content is dedicated to immersive combat experiences. Hence, collaborative gameplay is very important.

Clans provide avenues to partake in adventures with fellow players. They serve as vital social structures in the game, facilitating both trust among fellow players and your progression. The choice of server influences the community you interact with.

6) Strategic resource gathering

Loot gathering (Image via WeMade)

MIR4 is all about encountering hordes of creatures, formidable bosses, and other players. However, this MMORPG's activities extend beyond combat.

Resource collection through gathering, mining, and meditation contributes to character development. Managing your character's combat power is crucial, but resource accumulation ensures a well-rounded progression.

7) Upgrade gear and skills

Upgrade the skills of your character (Image via WeMade)

Enhancing your skills and gear ensures you remain well-prepared for various challenges. Consistently upgrading your character's capabilities safeguards against unexpected obstacles.

Monitor skill and gear upgrades to optimize your performance. After obtaining access to both, it's advisable to regularly inspect them to ensure there are no outstanding upgrades.

8) Harness the power of spirits

Spirits (Image via WeMade)

Spirits serve as vital companions on your adventure in MIR4, each offering unique qualities. From common to legendary, spirits possess varying skills and equipment options. Strategically selecting and equipping spirits enhances your character's capabilities.

Green spirits are frequently encountered, while blue ones are rarer to find. Crimson spirits represent epic quality, while legendary spirits gleam in shades of yellow or gold.

9) Manage Vigor for optimal progression

Vigor (Image via WeMade)

Vigor plays a critical role in MIR4's progression. Displayed in the upper-left corner, it boosts experience gained from defeating monsters.

Maintaining a healthy Vigor level ensures efficient progression. Activities such as gathering, mining, or meditation can replenish Vigor, with the option of using Vigor Pills for extended benefits.

10) Efficient fast travel

Jump Scroll (Image via WeMade)

Fast travel and jump scrolls enable seamless movement across the MIR4 world. Obtained through quests or purchases, these tools offer a lot of convenience.

Additionally, utilizing Unstuck as a free alternative to jump scrolls will optimize your travel experience.

MIR4 holds a wealth of opportunities for beginners. By keeping these tips in mind, novices can embark on a journey filled with growth and unforgettable adventures.