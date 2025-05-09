Two years after release, Diablo 4 still has memory leak issues

Diablo 4 players are still reporting serious memory leak issues, even here in Season 8. It sounds like they’ve been more prevalent than ever this season, too. While I haven’t had memory leak issues on my side while playing D4, I definitely understand the frustration. These problems have been plaguing players since the game first launched, and unfortunately, nothing has been done about it yet.
We reported on these problems back in 2023’s Season of the Malignant, and still have not seen a solution. One Redditor, CoolRatio9477, posted a thread in the Bug Thread of the Blizzard forums, hoping that more players will fill it with their issues of memory leaks in Diablo 4. It appears to affect both RAM and VRAM, and systems that have a limited amount of resources inevitably crash.
Some Diablo 4 players have benefitted from using swap files, of all things
Note: The solution offered by D4 players may work for some, but not all. Always exercise caution when adjusting settings on your PC.
Memory leaks are one of the most frustrating things in gaming, and Diablo 4 PC users are really going through it right now. Some people are reporting that every ten minutes, the game crashes for them, and they have to boot it back up if they want to play for a few minutes longer. These issues seem to be far more prevalent in Season 8 than previous seasons as well — or at least, people are far more vocal about it.
One Redditor, Allan_Ashcroft suggested a very old school fix for D4’s memory leak issues, and that’s to give yourself a swap file. Several people confirmed this fix works for them, after setting roughly 32G in their swap file. The Redditor suggested the following:
“Go to System settings > Advanced system settings > Advanced > Performance > Settings > Advanced > Virtual memory > Change”. Here you have to either set it to managed by the system which is preferable or increase to size manually (user-defined).”
Then set it, confirm, and restart your machine. Ultimately, this just throws more RAM at the problem, and isn’t truthfully a solution. It’s more of a band-aid. The Redditor in question informed other users that they have 32GB of RAM in their system, and they use 20GB for their swap file.
Redditor DukeVerde confirmed Diablo 4’s memory leak eats up 30GB of their swap file, until they reset their machine. Other users also recommended setting a static swap file of 32GB RAM.
This memory leak doesn’t appear to affect players that have 64GB of RAM, as Redditor eehbiertje said that’s what they have in their PC. As someone who also has 64GB of RAM, that would certainly explain why I haven’t had any memory leak problems. My only problem is that the game doesn’t shut down correctly.
I know this isn’t the best fix for the memory leak issues Diablo 4 has right now, but there is hope that a fix will come sometime in the future. It is infuriating to have to constantly reload a game because it keeps crashing.
