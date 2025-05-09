Two years after release, Diablo 4 still has memory leak issues

Diablo 4 players are still reporting serious memory leak issues, even here in Season 8. It sounds like they’ve been more prevalent than ever this season, too. While I haven’t had memory leak issues on my side while playing D4, I definitely understand the frustration. These problems have been plaguing players since the game first launched, and unfortunately, nothing has been done about it yet.

Ad

We reported on these problems back in 2023’s Season of the Malignant, and still have not seen a solution. One Redditor, CoolRatio9477, posted a thread in the Bug Thread of the Blizzard forums, hoping that more players will fill it with their issues of memory leaks in Diablo 4. It appears to affect both RAM and VRAM, and systems that have a limited amount of resources inevitably crash.

Some Diablo 4 players have benefitted from using swap files, of all things

Note: The solution offered by D4 players may work for some, but not all. Always exercise caution when adjusting settings on your PC.

Ad

Trending

Memory leaks are one of the most frustrating things in gaming, and Diablo 4 PC users are really going through it right now. Some people are reporting that every ten minutes, the game crashes for them, and they have to boot it back up if they want to play for a few minutes longer. These issues seem to be far more prevalent in Season 8 than previous seasons as well — or at least, people are far more vocal about it.

Ad

Comment byu/CoolRatio9477 from discussion indiablo4 Expand Post

Ad

One Redditor, Allan_Ashcroft suggested a very old school fix for D4’s memory leak issues, and that’s to give yourself a swap file. Several people confirmed this fix works for them, after setting roughly 32G in their swap file. The Redditor suggested the following:

“Go to System settings > Advanced system settings > Advanced > Performance > Settings > Advanced > Virtual memory > Change”. Here you have to either set it to managed by the system which is preferable or increase to size manually (user-defined).”

Ad

Then set it, confirm, and restart your machine. Ultimately, this just throws more RAM at the problem, and isn’t truthfully a solution. It’s more of a band-aid. The Redditor in question informed other users that they have 32GB of RAM in their system, and they use 20GB for their swap file.

Redditor DukeVerde confirmed Diablo 4’s memory leak eats up 30GB of their swap file, until they reset their machine. Other users also recommended setting a static swap file of 32GB RAM.

Ad

Comment byu/CoolRatio9477 from discussion indiablo4 Expand Post

Ad

This memory leak doesn’t appear to affect players that have 64GB of RAM, as Redditor eehbiertje said that’s what they have in their PC. As someone who also has 64GB of RAM, that would certainly explain why I haven’t had any memory leak problems. My only problem is that the game doesn’t shut down correctly.

I know this isn’t the best fix for the memory leak issues Diablo 4 has right now, but there is hope that a fix will come sometime in the future. It is infuriating to have to constantly reload a game because it keeps crashing.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More