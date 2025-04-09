How to get the Love Potion in Valheim

A Love Potion in Valheim is the last thing you'd expect to find in-game. With almost every creature and critter out there trying to kill you, it's rather perplexing why this was even added. Well, as it turns out, it does have utility, albeit a rather odd one at that, which has to do with Trolls that can be found in the Black Forest.

To get straight to the point, to get the Love Potion in Valheim, you will have to purchase it from The Bog Witch. She will spawn in the Swamp Biome, and there are up to 10 designated locations for her, each at least 1,000 meters apart. That said, here is more on The Bog Witch and the Love Potion that she sells.

Do not fear The Bog Witch for she is friendly (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

By now, you may be wondering who The Bog Witch is and why this entity sells Love Potions. She's a trader found in the Swamps, and unlike other Greydwarfs, she's friendly. She will sell you different ingredients and materials in exchange for Coins. The hut where she resides is surrounded by a safe zone. Creatures will not be able to harm you while you browse her wares.

Coming back to Love Potion in Valheim, you can purchase a stack of five (5) in exchange for 110 Coins. If you find yourself short on Coins, The Bog Witch is willing to buy any Amber, Amber Pearl, Ruby, and Silver Necklace you have on hand.

In addition to selling items, you can even purchase a few to use in crafting. However, keep in mind that certain items will only be sold once you defeat the required boss at least once.

How to use Love Potion in Valheim

Trolls are not your friend; fight or flee, choice is yours (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

The Love Potion can be used to attract Trolls. There's not a lot of love to be found there, but defeating Trolls can be useful if you plan on making a Trollstav in Valheim.

Once you consume the Love Potion, be ready for a fight. It will increase the spawn rate of Trolls from 5% to an upward to 25%. It will also increase the chance of you encountering star-level 1 and 2 Trolls. Additionally, the maximum number of spawned Trolls will increase as well. Lastly, once you consume the Love Potion in Valheim, all Trolls will be on alert. Don't bother sneaking about. It won't work.

Can you craft the Love Potion in Valheim?

You cannot craft Love Potions(Image via Iron Gate Studios)

You cannot craft Love Potions at the moment. There is no way to brew this potion in-game. The developers could change this in future updates, but for now, you have to purchase it.

