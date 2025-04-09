How to get Trollstav in Valheim

The Trollstav in Valheim is perhaps one of the, if not the most interesting, weapons in the game. As the name suggests, it has a lot to do with Trolls; the same massive creatures that you first encounter in the Black Forest, and subsequently run for your life as they approach you.

Of course, the Trolls do become easier to deal with, especially once you summon and defeat Elkthyr, which gives you access to more weapons. But if you really want to have fun with Trolls, this is where the Trollstav in Valheim comes into play. Let's talk about this odd weapon and how to get one for yourself.

Everything you need to know about the Trollstav in Valheim

Why should you get the Trollstav in Valheim?

Summoned Trolls are no joke (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Before we talk about how to get the weapon, you may want to know what the weapon does. The Trollstav can be used to get Summoned Trolls. No, this is not a joke; you can use it to summon undead Trolls.

When you use the weapon, it spawns a fiery meteorite that does AOE damage on impact. Anything caught within the radius will be damaged; this applies to friend and foe alike. It also starts fires, which is something you do not want to be caught up in. Once the animation ends, a Summoned Troll will appear and wreak havoc.

You can summon two Summoned Trolls at any given time. Sadly, upgrading the Trollstav in Valheim will not give you more Summoned Trolls. The only benefit is that it will have increased durability, allowing you to use it for longer.

Fun fact: The word "Trollstav" is Swedish, which translates to "Wand" in English. So in reality, every time you use the weapon, you're using a wand.

How to acquire Trollstav in Valheim?

The Ashlands will test your ability to survive (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

To craft the Trollstav in Valheim, you will first need access to the Mistlands. Next, you'll need a build a Black Forge. Once that's up and running, you will need the following crafting material:

Charred bone (15)

Troll trophy (1)

Flametal (3)

Bloodstone (1)

Charred bone can be acquired by defeating Charred Warriors, Charred Marksmen, Charred Warlocks, and Charred Twitchers in the Ashlands. Remember to use a Drakkar when exploring this region in Valheim.

Clear Charred Fortresses to gain access to useful loot (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

You can get a Troll Trophy by defeating a Troll. As mentioned earlier, they can be found in the Black Forest, which you will need to thoroughly explore before leaving your first island in Valheim

Flametal can be obtained in the Ashlands by adding Flametal Ore into a Blast Furnace. The ore can also be found inside Charred Chests. Lastly, the Bloodstone can be obtained by searching Charred Chests located within Charred Fortresses.

Which one is better in Valheim: Trollstav or Dead Raiser?

Raise the dead to defeat the undead (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

The Trollstav in Valheim is arguably one of the powerful weapons you can get your hands on, but how does it fare compared to the Dead Raiser? At a glance, the Dead Raiser is far more economical than the Trollstav. It is easier to craft, as the necessary materials needed are easier to get for the most part.

However, upon close scrutiny, there are stark differences. A Summoned Troll is much more powerful than a Skelett. However, unlike the Skelett, which will protect the summoner, a Summoned Troll will attack friend and foe alike. This can be a letdown in certain situations, but it's not a terrible trade-off.

Another cool aspect about the Trollstav in Valheim is that you can use it to destroy structures to collect resources quickly. This works on buildings, ores, trees, and just about anything that has hit points. Of course, it does come at the cost of your own HP as the weapon uses Blood Magic to summon Summoned Trolls. It's the same with the Dead Raiser.

To conclude, if you have HP to spare and the crafting materials needed to make the Trollstav in Valheim, in most instances, it is the better weapon of choice. Summoned Trolls have 2,000 hit points, which makes them absolute tanks in combat.

