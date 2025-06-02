Valheim: How to get Sausage

Sausages are a great source of protein in Valheim. When consumed, they provide the character 55+ and 18+ to max health and max stamina, respectively, for 25 minutes. If you're looking for a hearty meal to chow down in the Swamp biome, this should be your go-to meal.

It is easy to make and only requires three ingredients. It will come in handy when venturing out to look for Scrap Iron or taking on the dreaded Bonemass boss. Here is how to get Sausages in Valheim.

How to make Sausages in Valheim

Place the Cauldron to start the process (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing // YouTube/NubbQueen)

To make Sausages in Valheim, you must first build a Cauldron. The recipe for it is unlocked as soon as you smelt Tin and have a working Forge within the confines of your base. This can be done just after defeating the first boss, Elkthyr.

However, the ingredients needed to make Sausages only become available after you defeat the Elder and get your Cauldraon to level two (2). This can be done by creating a Spice Rack within the confines of your base. Some patience and perseverance will be needed before the recipe becomes available. You'll need three ingredients to make Sausages. They are:

Entrails (x4)

Boar Meat (x1)

Thistle (x1)

The recipe will appear in the cooking menu (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing // YouTube/NubbQueen)

Entrails can be obtained by killing Draugr. They are primarily found in the Swamp biome, but also spawn in the Meadows. Boar Meat can be obtained by killing Boars. Thistle can be found growing wild in the Black Forest and the Swamp biome. If you're still in the Black Forest region or just transitioning to the Swamp, be sure to make a few Sauauges and keep them in your inventory.

Since they are fairly easy to make, you shouldn't have an issue stacking them. You could even take some with you to the Deep North when the biome is introduced. The only drawback is having to kill a large number of Draugr to get Entrails. But I suppose some combat XP can do you no harm.

That covers everything there is to know about making Sausages in Valheim. While this consumable is very useful, remember to mix and match food that provides more health and stamina to balance things out. Also, remember to choose the food you need based on the activity.

