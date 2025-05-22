Valheim: How to tame and breed Lox

There is no shortage of wild and majestic creatures in Valheim. Take the Lox, for instance. Half lizard, half ox, all aggression. This lumbering beast has a reputation for charging head-first and asking questions never; this makes them the perfect creature to tame and breed in captivity when in the Plains biome.

Ad

A tamed Lox can also be ridden into battle, which is rather terrifying. You won't even need to use your weapon, as this beast can trample enemies into the dirt without a second thought. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we first need to capture a Lox and tame it. That said, here is how to go about the task.

How to tame and breed Lox in Valheim

Let's start with how to tame a Lox. You'll need three things for the task at hand: A Stonecutter, a rudimentary stone pen, and Cloudberries. These are the bare necessities you will need to get your very own Lox.

Ad

Trending

The first thing to do will be to create a large enough stone pen to house the Lox. Keep a small gap through which the creature can enter. Next, you'll want to use Cloudberries to lure a Lox to the enclosure. If you think the creature is losing interest, you can attack it using a bow. This will make it charge you.

Lox are lovable creatures when tamed (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Lead it straight into the enclosure, and as quickly as possible, exit and seal it up using another stone wall segment. With this, you've successfully captured a Lox. It may take more than one try to get it right, but this method is tried and tested. We may get an alternative method once the Deep North update goes live, but for now, this is the way.

Ad

Next up, you'll have to tame the Lox. This can be done by tossing Cloudberries into the enclosure. It'll take a while, but eventually, the Tox will be tamed and will not attack you if you enter the enclosure. Just remember to leave it alone and feed it periodically until it has been tamed. Works similar to taming Boars.

Once your Lox is tamed, the last step is breeding. There are a few prerequisites that have to be looked into to ensure a smooth mating. Here is the list:

Ad

Lox is happy and well-fed

Another Lox is present within 8 meters

No more than four Lox within 20 meters

Within approximately 64 meters of a player

Lox is not already pregnant

Once the Lox are ready, they will accumulate points with each other until the pregnancy kicks off. Through the miracle of life, a baby Lox can be spawned after a short while, which will then eventually mature into an adult.

Read more Valheim articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More